College women

BIG TEN

Nebraska def. Iowa 25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11

BIG 12

Oklahoma def. Iowa St. 16-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth def. Concordia-St. Paul 26-24, 25-23, 25-21

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg def. Cornell 26-24, 25-17, 25-27, 25-15

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye def. Southwestern 25-17, 25-22, 25-18

Iowa Central def. Southeastern 25-13, 28-26, 25-8

Kirkwood def. Iowa Lakes 25-14, 25-16, 25-13

Iowa Western def. Indian Hills 3-1

