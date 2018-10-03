College women
BIG TEN
Nebraska def. Iowa 25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11
BIG 12
Oklahoma def. Iowa St. 16-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Duluth def. Concordia-St. Paul 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg def. Cornell 26-24, 25-17, 25-27, 25-15
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Hawkeye def. Southwestern 25-17, 25-22, 25-18
Iowa Central def. Southeastern 25-13, 28-26, 25-8
Kirkwood def. Iowa Lakes 25-14, 25-16, 25-13
Iowa Western def. Indian Hills 3-1
