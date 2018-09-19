Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. def. West Virginia 21-25, 35-33, 25-21, 25-21

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque def. Wartburg 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-10

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye def. Iowa Lakes 25-12, 25-22, 25-8

DMACC def. NIACC 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16

Iowa Central def. Ellsworth 25-12, 25-13, 25-20

Kirkwood def. Southeastern 25-23, 25-12, 25-22

Northeast def. Southwestern 3-1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments