College women
BIG 12
Iowa State def. TCU 25-15, 25-22, 25-23, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe def. Luther 21-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-13, 15-11
Dubuque def. Loras 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Neb. Wesleyan def. Simpson 25-17, 25-16, 25-23
IOWA COLLEGES
Grinnell def. Cornell 25-17 25-15, 14-25, 21-25, 17-15
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Kirkwood def. Hawkeye 25-12, 25-15, 25-19
Indian Hills def. Iowa Western 3-0
Iowa Lakes def. Ellsworth 3-0
Northeast def. DMACC 3-2
Iowa Central def. NIACC 3-11
Southeastern def. Southwestern 25-12, 25-15, 25-9
