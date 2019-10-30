Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG 12

Iowa State def. TCU 25-15, 25-22, 25-23, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe def. Luther 21-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-13, 15-11

Dubuque def. Loras 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Neb. Wesleyan def. Simpson 25-17, 25-16, 25-23

IOWA COLLEGES

Grinnell def. Cornell 25-17 25-15, 14-25, 21-25, 17-15

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Kirkwood def. Hawkeye 25-12, 25-15, 25-19

Indian Hills def. Iowa Western 3-0

Iowa Lakes def. Ellsworth 3-0

Northeast def. DMACC 3-2

Iowa Central def. NIACC 3-11

Southeastern def. Southwestern 25-12, 25-15, 25-9

