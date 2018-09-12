College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg def. Luther 25-14, 25-20, 25-19
Cornell def. Loras 27-25, 24-26, 25-12, 25-21
Dubuque def. Coe 31-29, 25-13, 31-29
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Central def. Hawkeye 25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-9
Northeast def. DMACC 25-23, 25-17, 25-15
Southeastern def. NIACC 16-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13
Kirkwood def. Southwestern 25-17, 25-17, 25-10
Iowa Western def. Marshalltown 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
Iowa Lakes def. Ellsworth 22-25, 25-18, 25-10, 27-25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.