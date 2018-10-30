College women
AMERICAN RIVERS TOURNAMENT
Luther def. Loras 25-18, 25-14, 25-22
Coe def. Buena Vista 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17
Prep girls
CLASS 2A
Regional finals
Western Christian def. Boyden-Hull 25-17, 25-10, 25-14
Unity Christian def. Cherokee 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-8
Treynor def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-2
Tri-Center def. BCLUW 25-22, 25-14, 25-17
Sidney def. Pella Christian 25-10, 25-6, 25-11
Dike-New Hartford def. Hudson 25-11, 25-23, 25-22
Wilton def. Grundy Center 25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22
Dyersville Beckman def. Durant 25-20, 25-11, 25-23
CLASS 1A
Regional finals
LeMars Gehlen def. Westwood 25-16, 25-13, 25-20
East Mills def. Fremont Mills 25-13, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Ar-We-Va 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22
Janesville def. Newell-Fonda 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Tripoli def. Edgewood-Colesburg 25-11, 30-32, 25-17, 25-23
Starmont (Arlington) def. HLV (Victor) 25-14, 25-23, 25-14
Montezuma def. New London 25-13, 25-22, 25-20
Holy Trinity def. East Union 25-10, 25-11, 25-5
