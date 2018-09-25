College women
NORTHERN SUN
Wayne St. def. Chadron St. 25-11, 25-18, 25-18
AMERICAN RIVERS
Bethel def. Wartburg 25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 25-13
Buena Vista def. Simpson 20-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-12
Dubuque def. Luther 25-18, 16-25, 25-11, 21-25, 15-10
Loras def. Iowa Wesleyan 18-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
Dike-New Hartford def. Waterloo Columbus 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
Iowa City High def. Waterloo East 25-15, 25-6, 25-9
Iowa City Liberty def. Waterloo West 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Meskwaki def. Valley Lutheran 25-13, 25-15
North Tama (Traer) def. Valley Lutheran 25-2, 25-5
Riceville def. Waterloo Christian 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar def. Iowa City West 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
AREA
BCLUW (Conrad) def. South Hardin (Eldora) 25-19, 25-17, 25-23
Central Elkader def. South Winneshiek (Calmar) 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23
Grundy Center def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-15, 25-15, 25-11
Hudson def. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 25-20, 25-22, 25-14
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Webster City 25-18, 25-16, 25-18
Janesville def. Dunkerton 25-2, 25-7, 25-10
New Hampton def. Oelwein 25-23, 25-6, 25-12
North Butler (Greene) def. West Fork (Sheffield) 25-23, 25-17, 25-23
North Tama (Traer) def. Valley Lutheran 25-2, 25-5
Osage def. Rockford 25-13, 25-14, 25-21
St. Ansgar def. Northwood-Kensett 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Starmont (Arlington) def. Central City 25-9, 25-13, 25-8
Tripoli def. Clarksville 25-10, 25-5, 25-7
Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) def. Postville 19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-23
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Waukon 25-12, 25-13, 25-8
West Central (Maynard) def. Clayton Ridge (Guttenberg) 25-23, 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-9
West Marshall (State Center) def. AGWSR (Ackley) 25-11, 25-15, 25-20
