College women

IOWA CONFERENCE

Wis.-Platteville def. Simpson 25-20, 25-19, 25-19

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell def. Knox 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Highland def. Iowa Lakes 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-13, 25-17, 25-8

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Waterloo West 25-9, 25-15, 25-8

Clarksville def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-15, 25-21

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Dubuque Senior 25-13, 25-22, 25-15

Linn-Mar def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 26-24, 25-19, 25-20

AREA

Charles City def. Oelwein 25-10, 25-18, 25-21

Dike-New Hartford def. Denver 19-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Riceville 25-12, 25-7, 25-9

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. West Marshall (State Center) 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24

Grundy Center def. East Marshall (LeGrand) 25-13, 25-15, 25-11

Humboldt def. Hampton-Dumont 25-9, 25-17, 25-17

Janesville def. Tripoli 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

North Butler (Greene) def. Rockford 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

North Tama (Traer) def. GMG (Garwin) 25-12, 25-78, 25-11

Osage def. Northwood-Kensett 25-5, 25-7, 25-12

St. Ansgar def. Mason City Newman 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12

South Winneshiek (Calmar) def. North Fayette Valley 25-14, 25-12, 25-23

Starmont (Arlington) def. East Buchanan (Winthrop) 25-9, 25-14, 25-15

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Jesup 25-23, 25-18, 25-19

