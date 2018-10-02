College women
IOWA CONFERENCE
Wis.-Platteville def. Simpson 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
IOWA COLLEGE
Grinnell def. Knox 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Highland def. Iowa Lakes 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-13, 25-17, 25-8
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Waterloo West 25-9, 25-15, 25-8
Clarksville def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-15, 25-21
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-13, 25-17, 25-8
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Waterloo West 25-9, 25-15, 25-8
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Dubuque Senior 25-13, 25-22, 25-15
Linn-Mar def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 26-24, 25-19, 25-20
AREA
Charles City def. Oelwein 25-10, 25-18, 25-21
Dike-New Hartford def. Denver 19-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Riceville 25-12, 25-7, 25-9
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. West Marshall (State Center) 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24
Grundy Center def. East Marshall (LeGrand) 25-13, 25-15, 25-11
Humboldt def. Hampton-Dumont 25-9, 25-17, 25-17
Janesville def. Tripoli 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11
North Butler (Greene) def. Rockford 25-17, 25-17, 25-22
North Tama (Traer) def. GMG (Garwin) 25-12, 25-78, 25-11
Osage def. Northwood-Kensett 25-5, 25-7, 25-12
St. Ansgar def. Mason City Newman 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12
South Winneshiek (Calmar) def. North Fayette Valley 25-14, 25-12, 25-23
Starmont (Arlington) def. East Buchanan (Winthrop) 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Jesup 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.