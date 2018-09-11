Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Evansville def. Tennessee St. 25-14, 25-17, 27-29, 23-25, 15-4

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa def. Winona St. 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-11

Bemidji St. def. Minn.-Crookston 25-20, 25-18, 25-23

Concordia-St. Paul def. Minn. St.-Mankato 25-22, 25-15, 25-22

Minot St. def. U-Mary 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Northern St. def. MSU-Moorhead 25-12, 25-10, 25-15

St. Cloud St. def. Minn.-Duluth 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

SW Minnesota St. def. Sioux Falls 25-17, 25-21, 25-19

Wayne St. def. Augustana 25-16, 25-16, 25-17

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson def. Central 25-21, 25-8, 25-21

Buena Vista def. Bethany Lutheran 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell def. Faith Baptist 25-13, 25-7, 25-11

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-11, 25-9, 25-11

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Waterloo West 25-13, 25-20, 16-25, 16-25, 15-10

Hudson def. Waterloo Columbus 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22

Janesville def. Waterloo Christian 25-5, 25-3, 25-5

Grandview Christian def. Waterloo Christian 25-13, 25-17, 25-6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Western Dubuque 25-17, 29-27, 25-13

Dubuque Hempstead def. Iowa City West 25-20, 25-12, 21-25, 17-25, 15-12

Dubuque Wahlert def. Iowa City Liberty 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11

AREA

Denver def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14

Dike-New Hartford def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-16, 19-25, 23-25, 25-14, 16-14

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Dunkerton 25-9, 25-14, 25-10

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. AGWSR (Ackley) 25-10, 25-7, 26-24

Grundy Center def. South Hardin (Eldora) 25-12, 25-6, 25-11

Independence def. Clear Creek-Amana 25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 26-24

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Humboldt 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11

Janesville def. Grand View Christian 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

New Hampton def. Crestwood (Cresco) 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

North Tama (Traer) def. Colo-Nesco 25-14, 25-15, 25-7

Osage def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-3, 25-12, 25-8

St. Ansgar def. West Fork (Sheffield) 25-18, 25-22, 25-22

Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) def. Jesup 25-17, 25-12, 17-25, 25-15

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Oelwein 25-8, 25-19, 25-13

West Central (Maynard) def. Clarksville 25-23, 25-23, 25-16

