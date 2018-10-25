College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Cornell def. Luther 25-15, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15
Prep girls
CLASS 1A
Regional semifinals
LeMars Gehlen def. Harris-Lake Park 25-23, 25-15, 25-15
Westwood def. Akron-Westfield 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21
East Mills def. Stanton 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
Fremont Mills def. Boyer Valley 25-19, 25-13, 25-20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. North Tama 25-18, 25-17, 25-23
Ar-We-Va def. CAM 24-26, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23
Janesville def. North Butler 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Newell-Fonda def. North Iowa 25-14, 25-13, 25-22
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Central Elkader 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21
Tripoli def. West Central (Maynard) 25-10, 25-19, 25-19
HLV (Victor) def. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 25-11, 25-22, 25-22
Starmont (Arlington) def. Springville 25-13, 25-9, 25-17
Montezuma def. Lynnville-Sully 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
New London def. Winfield-Mt. Union 27-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-9
Holy Trinity def. Seymour 25-9, 25-9, 25-9
East Union def. Southeast Warren 25-23, 17-25, 25-14, 25-17
CLASS 2A
Regional semifinals
Western Christian def. Emmetsburg 25-11, 25-9, 25-11
Boyden-Hull def. West Lyon 25-23, 25-20, 25-10
Unity Christian def. Ridge View 25-16, 25-14, 25-12
Cherokee def. South Central Calhoun 29-27, 25-16, 25-23
Treynor def. Earlham 25-20, 25-17, 25-17
Council Bluffs St. Albert def. West Monona 25-10, 25-20, 25-13
Tri-Center def. ACGC 25-17, 25-17, 25-11
BCLUW (Conrad) def. Woodward-Granger 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22
Sidney def. Central Decatur 25-14, 25-10, 25-15
Pella Christian def. Pleasantville 25-12, 25-12, 27-25
Dike-New Hartford def. Lake Mills 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
Hudson def. MFL/MarMac 25-9, 25-13, 25-19
Grundy Center def. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 25-20, 25-18, 27-25
Wilton def. West Branch 21-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-11
Dyersville Beckman def. Cascade 25-11, 25-16, 25-12
Durant def. Van Buren 25-6, 25-22, 25-15
