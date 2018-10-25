Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Cornell def. Luther 25-15, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15

Prep girls

CLASS 1A

Regional semifinals

LeMars Gehlen def. Harris-Lake Park 25-23, 25-15, 25-15

Westwood def. Akron-Westfield 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21

East Mills def. Stanton 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Fremont Mills def. Boyer Valley 25-19, 25-13, 25-20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. North Tama 25-18, 25-17, 25-23

Ar-We-Va def. CAM 24-26, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23

Janesville def. North Butler 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Newell-Fonda def. North Iowa 25-14, 25-13, 25-22

Edgewood-Colesburg def. Central Elkader 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21

Tripoli def. West Central (Maynard) 25-10, 25-19, 25-19

HLV (Victor) def. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 25-11, 25-22, 25-22

Starmont (Arlington) def. Springville 25-13, 25-9, 25-17

Montezuma def. Lynnville-Sully 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

New London def. Winfield-Mt. Union 27-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-9

Holy Trinity def. Seymour 25-9, 25-9, 25-9

East Union def. Southeast Warren 25-23, 17-25, 25-14, 25-17

CLASS 2A

Regional semifinals

Western Christian def. Emmetsburg 25-11, 25-9, 25-11

Boyden-Hull def. West Lyon 25-23, 25-20, 25-10

Unity Christian def. Ridge View 25-16, 25-14, 25-12

Cherokee def. South Central Calhoun 29-27, 25-16, 25-23

Treynor def. Earlham 25-20, 25-17, 25-17

Council Bluffs St. Albert def. West Monona 25-10, 25-20, 25-13

Tri-Center def. ACGC 25-17, 25-17, 25-11

BCLUW (Conrad) def. Woodward-Granger 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22

Sidney def. Central Decatur 25-14, 25-10, 25-15

Pella Christian def. Pleasantville 25-12, 25-12, 27-25

Dike-New Hartford def. Lake Mills 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

Hudson def. MFL/MarMac 25-9, 25-13, 25-19

Grundy Center def. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 25-20, 25-18, 27-25

Wilton def. West Branch 21-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-11

Dyersville Beckman def. Cascade 25-11, 25-16, 25-12

Durant def. Van Buren 25-6, 25-22, 25-15

