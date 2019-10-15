Volleyball clip art

College women

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Mankato def. Upper Iowa 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Dubuque Senior 25-11, 25-6, 25-7

Waterloo West def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Iowa City West 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 17-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22

Linn-Mar def. Dubuque Wahlert 17-25, 16-25, 25-19, 33-31, 15-12

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

AREA

Clayton Ridge def. South Winneshiek 25-20, 25-17, 25-15

Crestwood def. Oelwein 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

Edgewood-Colesburg def. Starmont 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. East Marshall 25-7, 25-18 25-9

Hudson def. Jesup 25-17, 25-15, 25-23

Lake Mills def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-21, 25-12

Lake Mills def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-11, 25-13

Lake Mills def. North Butler 25-15, 25-4

St. Ansgar def. Riceville 25-6, 25-8, 25-14

Turkey Valley def. North Fayette Valley 25-13, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20

