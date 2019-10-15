College women
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Mankato def. Upper Iowa 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Dubuque Senior 25-11, 25-6, 25-7
Waterloo West def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Iowa City West 25-16, 25-11, 25-17
Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 17-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22
Linn-Mar def. Dubuque Wahlert 17-25, 16-25, 25-19, 33-31, 15-12
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
AREA
Clayton Ridge def. South Winneshiek 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
Crestwood def. Oelwein 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Starmont 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. East Marshall 25-7, 25-18 25-9
Hudson def. Jesup 25-17, 25-15, 25-23
Lake Mills def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-21, 25-12
Lake Mills def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-11, 25-13
Lake Mills def. North Butler 25-15, 25-4
St. Ansgar def. Riceville 25-6, 25-8, 25-14
Turkey Valley def. North Fayette Valley 25-13, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20
