College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Dubuque def. Edgewood 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Wartburg def. Bethel 28-26, 25-21, 25-17
Prep girls
Class 1A regionals
Region 1
Kingsley-Pierson def. Remsen St. Mary’s 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn def. Trinity Christian 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20
George-Little Rock def. Harris-Lake Park 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9
Sioux Land Christian def. Westwood 25-14, 25-16, 25-19
Akron-Westfield def. Woodbury Central 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
Newell-Fonda def. Storm Lake St. Mary's 25-18, 25-8, 25-16
Region 2
Woodbine def. Heartland Christian 25-15, 25-14, 28-26
West Harrison def. West Harrison 25-18-25-15, 25-18
Boyer Valley def. Ar-We-Va 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-9, 25-7
Coon Rapids def. Paton-Churdan 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22
Glidden-Ralston def. Audubon 25-13,25-16, 15-13
Riverside def. Exira-EHK 25-12, 25-17, 25-16
CAM def. Orient-Macksburg 30-38, 25-20, 25-14
MMCRU def. River Valley 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Region 3
Bedford def. Essex 25-18, 25-12, 25-20
Lenox def. Diagonal 25-10, 25-18, 25-9
Lamoni def. Central Decatur .27-25, 25-20, 25-22
East Mills def. Fremont-Mills 28-26, 22-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-5
East Union def. Mormon Trail 25-7, 10, 25-14
Southwest Valley def. Murray 25-22, 25-12, 25-19
Stanton def. Griswold 25-8, 25-22, 25-14
Region 4
Collins-Maxwell def. GMG 25-17, 25-16, 25-10
Montezuma def. BGM 25-16, 25-10, 25-10
Lynnville-Sully def. Twin Cedars 25-8, 25-7, 25-11
BCLUW def. Colo-NESCO 25-10-25-5-25-17
Baxter def. Ankeny Christian 25-7,25-14, 25-21
Southeast Warren def. Melcher-Dallas 25-20, 25-16, 25-15
Grand View Christian def. Martensdale-St. Marys 25-9, 25-13, 25-10
Region 5
Clarksville def. Mason Newman 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 12-25, 15-10
North Butler def. Rockford 23-25, 25-7, 25-23, 30-28
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Meskwaki Settlement 255-6, 25-1, 25-8
Saint Ansgar def. Northwood-Kensett 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
AGWSR def. St. Edmond 25-18, 25-12, 25-23
Bishop Garrigan def. West Bend-Mallard 25-14. 25-16, 25-23
North Iowa def. G-T/R-A 25-12, 25-15, 25-16
Bon Bosco def. Waterloo Christian 25-17, 25-12, 25-11
Region 6
Starmont def. Dunkerton 26-24, 25-17, 25-14
West Central def. East Buchanan 25-20, 15-25, 25-21, 28-26
Tripoli at Nashua-Plainfield 20-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9
Turkey Valley def. Riceville 25-12, 25-13, 25-10
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Central Elkader 25-21, 25-13, 25-16
South Winneshiek def. Kee High 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14
Region 7
Calamus-Wheatland def. Midland25-18, 25-8, 25-17
Belle Plaine def. English Valleys 25-10, 25-18, 25-17
Iowa Valley def. HLV 17-25, 25-14, 25-14, 28-20, 15-7
Springville def. Lone Tree 25-10, 25-11, 25-8
Cedar Valley Christian def. Central City, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22
Region 8
Burlington Notre Dame def. Winfield-Mt. Union 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
Seymour def. Moravia 25-14, 25-10, 25-23
Wayne def. Moulton-Udell 25-17, 25-13, 25-17
New London def. Hillcrest Academy 25-8, 25-8, 25-12
Keota def. Tri-County 25-13, 25-15, 25-22
WACO def. Highland 25-4, 25-8, 25-12
North Mahaska def. Sigourney25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17
Class 2A regionals
Region 1
Rock Valley def. Hinton 25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 25-13
South O’Brien def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 25-6, 25-17 25-21
Region 2
Central Springs def. West Hancock 25-14, 25-7, 18-25, 20-25, 15-10
Alta-Aurelia def. Sioux Central 23-25, 10-25, 25-15, 26-24, 15-12
Region 3
Manson-NW Webster def. Eagle Grove 25-2, 25-9, 25-9
West Monona def. Missouri Valley 25-22, 25-14, 25-13
Region 4
Ogden def. Madrid 25-15, 25-15, 26-24
AHSTW def. Tri-Center 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14
Region 5
Pella Christian def. Interstate 35, 25-12, 25-19, 25-11
West Central Valley def. Panorama 25-16, 15-25, 24-26, 25-14, `5-5
Region 6
Danville def. Pekin 25-18, 25-16,
Colfax-Mingo def. East Marshall 25-17, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17
Region 7
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Postville 25-11, 25-7, 25-7
South Hardin def. South Hamilton 25-15, 25-16, 23
Region 8
Bellevue def. Northeast 25 -9, 25-7, 25-12
Alburnett def. North Linn 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.