Volleyball clip art

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque def. Edgewood 25-21, 25-17, 25-20

Wartburg def. Bethel 28-26, 25-21, 25-17

Prep girls

Class 1A regionals

Region 1

Kingsley-Pierson def. Remsen St. Mary’s 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn def. Trinity Christian 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20

George-Little Rock def. Harris-Lake Park 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9

Sioux Land Christian def. Westwood 25-14, 25-16, 25-19

Akron-Westfield def. Woodbury Central 25-12, 25-13, 25-18

Newell-Fonda def. Storm Lake St. Mary's 25-18, 25-8, 25-16

Region 2

Woodbine def. Heartland Christian 25-15, 25-14, 28-26

West Harrison def. West Harrison 25-18-25-15, 25-18

Boyer Valley def. Ar-We-Va 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-9, 25-7

Coon Rapids def. Paton-Churdan 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22

Glidden-Ralston def. Audubon 25-13,25-16, 15-13

Riverside def. Exira-EHK 25-12, 25-17, 25-16

CAM def. Orient-Macksburg 30-38, 25-20, 25-14

MMCRU def. River Valley 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Region 3

Bedford def. Essex 25-18, 25-12, 25-20

Lenox def. Diagonal 25-10, 25-18, 25-9

Lamoni def. Central Decatur .27-25, 25-20, 25-22

East Mills def. Fremont-Mills 28-26, 22-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-5

East Union def. Mormon Trail 25-7, 10, 25-14

Southwest Valley def. Murray 25-22, 25-12, 25-19

Stanton def. Griswold 25-8, 25-22, 25-14

Region 4

Collins-Maxwell def. GMG 25-17, 25-16, 25-10

Montezuma def. BGM 25-16, 25-10, 25-10

Lynnville-Sully def. Twin Cedars 25-8, 25-7, 25-11

BCLUW def. Colo-NESCO 25-10-25-5-25-17

Baxter def. Ankeny Christian 25-7,25-14, 25-21

Southeast Warren def. Melcher-Dallas 25-20, 25-16, 25-15

Grand View Christian def. Martensdale-St. Marys 25-9, 25-13, 25-10

Region 5

Clarksville def. Mason Newman 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 12-25, 15-10

North Butler def. Rockford 23-25, 25-7, 25-23, 30-28

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Meskwaki Settlement 255-6, 25-1, 25-8

Saint Ansgar def. Northwood-Kensett 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

AGWSR def. St. Edmond 25-18, 25-12, 25-23

Bishop Garrigan def. West Bend-Mallard 25-14. 25-16, 25-23

North Iowa def. G-T/R-A 25-12, 25-15, 25-16

Bon Bosco def. Waterloo Christian 25-17, 25-12, 25-11

Region 6

Starmont def. Dunkerton 26-24, 25-17, 25-14

West Central def. East Buchanan 25-20, 15-25, 25-21, 28-26

Tripoli at Nashua-Plainfield 20-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9

Turkey Valley def. Riceville 25-12, 25-13, 25-10

Edgewood-Colesburg def. Central Elkader 25-21, 25-13, 25-16

South Winneshiek def. Kee High 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14

Region 7

Calamus-Wheatland def. Midland25-18, 25-8, 25-17

Belle Plaine def. English Valleys 25-10, 25-18, 25-17

Iowa Valley def. HLV 17-25, 25-14, 25-14, 28-20, 15-7

Springville def. Lone Tree 25-10, 25-11, 25-8

Cedar Valley Christian def. Central City, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22

Region 8

Burlington Notre Dame def. Winfield-Mt. Union 25-19, 25-13, 25-15

Seymour def. Moravia 25-14, 25-10, 25-23

Wayne def. Moulton-Udell 25-17, 25-13, 25-17

New London def. Hillcrest Academy 25-8, 25-8, 25-12

Keota def. Tri-County 25-13, 25-15, 25-22

WACO def. Highland 25-4, 25-8, 25-12

North Mahaska def. Sigourney25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17

Class 2A regionals

Region 1

Rock Valley def. Hinton 25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 25-13

South O’Brien def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 25-6, 25-17 25-21

Region 2

Central Springs def. West Hancock 25-14, 25-7, 18-25, 20-25, 15-10

Alta-Aurelia def. Sioux Central 23-25, 10-25, 25-15, 26-24, 15-12

Region 3

Manson-NW Webster def. Eagle Grove 25-2, 25-9, 25-9

West Monona def. Missouri Valley 25-22, 25-14, 25-13

Region 4

Ogden def. Madrid 25-15, 25-15, 26-24

AHSTW def. Tri-Center 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14

Region 5

Pella Christian def. Interstate 35, 25-12, 25-19, 25-11

West Central Valley def. Panorama 25-16, 15-25, 24-26, 25-14, `5-5

Region 6

Danville def. Pekin 25-18, 25-16,

Colfax-Mingo def. East Marshall 25-17, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17

Region 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Postville 25-11, 25-7, 25-7

South Hardin def. South Hamilton 25-15, 25-16, 23

Region 8

Bellevue def. Northeast 25 -9, 25-7, 25-12

Alburnett def. North Linn 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments