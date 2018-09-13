College women
BIG 12
Cyclone Classic
Iowa St. def. Wyoming 25-17, 25-23, 25-20
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-15, 25-18, 25-20
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Kirkwood def. Indian Hills 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9
Prep girls
METRO
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Waterloo Christian 25-9, 25-8, 25-11
AREA
Crestwood (Cresco) def. Clear Lake 15-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12
Dike-New Hartford def. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 25-18, 25-21, 25-20
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Waterloo Christian 25-9, 25-8, 25-11
East Marshall (LeGrand) def. AGWSR (Ackley) 25-21, 25-1421-25, 25-17
Grundy Center def. BCLUW (Conrad) 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
Independence def. Decorah 25-19, 25-13, 25-6
Janesville def. Riceville 25-9, 25-11, 25-7
North Tama (Traer) def. Collins-Maxwell 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
South Winneshiek (Calmar) def. Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Starmont (Arlington) def. Clayton Ridge (Guttenberg) 25-13, 25-17, 25-17
Union (La Porte City) def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-19, 24-26, 25-14, 25-20
Webster City def. Hampton-Dumont 25-20, 25-22, 25-18
West Central (Maynard) def. Postville 25-22, 25-20, 25-11
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.