Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG 12

Cyclone Classic

Iowa St. def. Wyoming 25-17, 25-23, 25-20

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-15, 25-18, 25-20

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Kirkwood def. Indian Hills 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9

Prep girls

METRO

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Waterloo Christian 25-9, 25-8, 25-11

AREA

Crestwood (Cresco) def. Clear Lake 15-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Dike-New Hartford def. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 25-18, 25-21, 25-20

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Waterloo Christian 25-9, 25-8, 25-11

East Marshall (LeGrand) def. AGWSR (Ackley) 25-21, 25-1421-25, 25-17

Grundy Center def. BCLUW (Conrad) 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

Independence def. Decorah 25-19, 25-13, 25-6

Janesville def. Riceville 25-9, 25-11, 25-7

North Tama (Traer) def. Collins-Maxwell 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

South Winneshiek (Calmar) def. Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 25-13, 25-12, 25-22

Starmont (Arlington) def. Clayton Ridge (Guttenberg) 25-13, 25-17, 25-17

Union (La Porte City) def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-19, 24-26, 25-14, 25-20

Webster City def. Hampton-Dumont 25-20, 25-22, 25-18

West Central (Maynard) def. Postville 25-22, 25-20, 25-11

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments