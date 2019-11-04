Volleyball clip art

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley def. Evansville 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12

Illinois St.def. Indiana St. 25-21, 27-25, 25-21

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa def. MSU-Mankato 25-21, 25-22, 25-21

Prep girls

Class 3A regional finals

Unity Christian def. Sheldon 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Kuemper Catholic def. Humboldt 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Red Oak def. Des Moines Christian 13-25, 25-20, 25-26, 25-15

Union def. Dike-New Hartford 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11

Mount Vernon def. New Hampton 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-12

Davenport Assumption def. Independence 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Nevada def. Tipton 25-18 25-9, 22-25, 25-16

West Liberty def. Albia 25-16, 25-16, 25-9

Class 4A regional finals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Carroll 25-14, 25-12, 25-9

Glenwood def. Lewis Central 25-23, 27-27, 22-25, 23-25, 15-9

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Dallas Center-Grimes 25-23, 25-28, 17-25, 21-26. 16-14

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Gilbert 25-12, 25-14, 25-18

Marion def. Carlisle 25-15, 25-11, 25-21

West Delaware def. Charles City 25-12, 25-16, 25-10

Western Dubuque def. Clinton 25-16, 25-10, 25-15

North Scott def. Burlington 25-18, 25-11, 25-21

Class 5A regional finals

Council Bluffs Lincoln def. Ankeny Centennial 25-20, 25-21, 25-16

West Des Moines Valley def. Waterloo West 25-15, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15

Waukee def. Southeast Polk 25-18, 25-16 25-20

Dowling Catholic def. Iowa City High 25-15, 25-17, 28-26

Ankeny def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-10, 25-20, 25-22

Cedar Falls def. Marshalltown 25-9, 25-19, 25-7

Iowa City Liberty def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Pleasant Valley def. Bettendorf 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

