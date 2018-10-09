College women
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Crookston def. Bemidji St. 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Upper Iowa def. Winona St. 25-12, 25-23, 25-17
Wayne St. def. Augustana 25-16, 25-23, 25-20
Sioux Falls def. SW Minnesota St. 8-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 17-15
Minn.-Duluth def. St. Cloud St. 25-12, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16
Minot St. def. U-Mary 25-21, 25-14, 25-23
Concordia-St. Paul def. Minn. St.-Mankato 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18
Northern St. def. MSU-Moorhead 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther def. Central 25-20, 25-23, 27-25
Dubuque def. Iowa Wesleyan 25-18, 25-15, 25-14
Loras def. Edgewood 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell def. Knox 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Northeast def. North Platte 25-19, 25-21, 25-16
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Dubuque Senioir 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
Columbus def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-21, 25-19, 28-26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Valley Lutheran 25-11, 25-6, 25-18
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls def. Dubuque Senior 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-15, 25-16, 25-23
Linn-Mar def. Dubuque Wahlert 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
AREA
BCLUW (Conrad) def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 27-25
Crestwood (Cresco) def. Oelwein 25-23, 19-25, 25-12, 26-24
East Buchanan (Winthrop) def. Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 25-22, 13-25, 25-15, 25-23
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Valley Lutheran 25-11, 25-6, 25-18
Hudson def. Jesup 25-19, 25-9, 25-16
Iowa Falls-Alden def. AGWSR (Ackley) 25-4, 25-12, 25-6
South Winneshiek (Calmar) def. MFL/MarMac 26-24, 25-19, 25-18
St. Ansgar def. Riceville 25-11, 25-18, 25-17
Starmont (Arlington) def. Edgewood-Colesburg 27-29, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Decorah 25-10, 25-10, 25-5
