College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Conference tournament
Dubuque def. Buena Vista 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11
Neb. Wesleyan def. Coe 25-11, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 15-10
Prep girls
1A regional finals
LeMars Gehlen def. Newell-Fonda 13-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 15-7
St. Albert def. Riverside 25-19, 25-7, 25-19
Sidney def. East Mills 25-20, 25-24, 25-20
North Tama def. Grand View Christian 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17
Janesville def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-22, 25-19, 25-21
Wapsie Valley def. Tripoli 27-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17
Springville def. Lisbon 25-13, 10-25, 25-20, 25-18
Holy Trinity def. New London 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17
2A regional finals
Western Christian def. Boyden-Hull 25-16, 25-21, 25-15
Osage def. Emmetsburg 25-14, 25-9, 25-21
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. East Sac County 25-7, 25-20, 25-19
Grundy Center def Underwood 25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11
Van Buren def. Nodaway Valley 25-10, 25-16, 26-24
Hudson def. Mediapolis 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-9
Dyersville Beckman def. Denver 25-13, 25-12, 25-7
Wilton def. West Branch 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13
