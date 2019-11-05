Volleyball clip art

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Conference tournament

Dubuque def. Buena Vista 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11

Neb. Wesleyan def. Coe 25-11, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 15-10

Prep girls

1A regional finals

LeMars Gehlen def. Newell-Fonda 13-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 15-7

St. Albert def. Riverside 25-19, 25-7, 25-19

Sidney def. East Mills 25-20, 25-24, 25-20

North Tama def. Grand View Christian 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17

Janesville def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

Wapsie Valley def. Tripoli 27-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17

Springville def. Lisbon 25-13, 10-25, 25-20, 25-18

Holy Trinity def. New London 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17

2A regional finals

Western Christian def. Boyden-Hull 25-16, 25-21, 25-15

Osage def. Emmetsburg 25-14, 25-9, 25-21

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. East Sac County 25-7, 25-20, 25-19

Grundy Center def Underwood 25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11

Van Buren def. Nodaway Valley 25-10, 25-16, 26-24

Hudson def. Mediapolis 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-9

Dyersville Beckman def. Denver 25-13, 25-12, 25-7

Wilton def. West Branch 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13

