College women
NORTHERN SUN
Minot St. def. Dickinson St. 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg def. Simpson 25-11, 25-17, 25-23
Dubuque def. Wis.-Platteville 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Indian Hills at Marshalltown
Prep girls
METRO
Class 1A regionals
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Valley Lutheran 25-9, 25-7, 25-7
Dunkerton def. Waterloo Christian 25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13
AREA
Class 2A regionals
St. Ansgar def. Central Springs 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 18-25, 15-13
West Fork (Sheffield) def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-18, 25-22, 25-17
Denver def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-1
South Winneshiek (Calmar) def. Postville 25-7, 25-14, 25-18
Jesup def. North Linn (Troy Mills) 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18
East Buchanan (Winthrop) def. Alburnett 26-28, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21, 15-11
Class 1A regionals
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. GMG (Garwin) 25-9, 25-9, 25-9
AGWSR (Ackley) def. Clarksville 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-11
North Butler (Greene) def. Mason City Newman 25-7, 25-9, 25-7
West Central (Maynard) def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-22, 25-27, 25-13, 25-23
