College women

NORTHERN SUN

Minot St. def. Dickinson St. 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg def. Simpson 25-11, 25-17, 25-23

Dubuque def. Wis.-Platteville 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Indian Hills at Marshalltown

Prep girls

METRO

Class 1A regionals

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Valley Lutheran 25-9, 25-7, 25-7

Dunkerton def. Waterloo Christian 25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13

AREA

Class 2A regionals

St. Ansgar def. Central Springs 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 18-25, 15-13

West Fork (Sheffield) def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-18, 25-22, 25-17

Denver def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-1

South Winneshiek (Calmar) def. Postville 25-7, 25-14, 25-18

Jesup def. North Linn (Troy Mills) 25-21, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18

East Buchanan (Winthrop) def. Alburnett 26-28, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21, 15-11

Class 1A regionals

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. GMG (Garwin) 25-9, 25-9, 25-9

AGWSR (Ackley) def. Clarksville 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-11

North Butler (Greene) def. Mason City Newman 25-7, 25-9, 25-7

West Central (Maynard) def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-22, 25-27, 25-13, 25-23

