College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Cornell def. Loras 22-25, 25-11, 26-24, 25-18
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
DMACC def. Ellsworth 3-0
Kirkwood def. Southwestern 3-0
Iowa Lakes def. NIACC 3-0
Iowa Central def. Northeast 3-2
Hawkeye 0, Southeastern 0, 2 OTs
Prep girls
CLASS 3A REGIONALS
Region 1
Spirit Lake def. Okoboji 25-9, 25-15,25-5
Sheldon def. Estherville Lincoln Central 25-15, 25-8, 24-26, 25-6
Unity Christian def. West Lyon 25-18, 25-18, 25-23
MOC-Floyd Valley def. Sioux Center 24-26, 26-24, 25-11, 25-18
Region 2
Carroll Kuemper def. Greene County 25-15, 25-6, 25-12
OABCIG def. Sioux City Heelan 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
Humboldt def. Cherokee Washington 25-18, 25-16, 25-13
Algona def. Southeast Valley 25-16. 22=25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6
Region 3
Red Oak def. Atlantic 25-11, 25-11, 25-11
Shenandoah def. Clarinda 25-22, 25-21, 25-22
Des Moines Christian def. Saydel 25-8, 25-6, 25-0
Creston def. Clarke 25-8, 25-11, 26-13
Region 4
Dike-New Hartford def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-18, 25-7, 25-14
Forest City def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-14, 25-14, 25-11
Union def. Waterloo Columbus 25-19, 25-17, 26-24
Roland-Story def. Iowa Falls-Alden 25-20, 25-19, 25-22
Region 5
New Hampton def. Waukon 25-7, 25-21, 25-13
Crestwood def. Clear Lake 25-23, 26-24, 19-25, 25-16
Mount Vernon def. Oelwein 25-11, 25-7, 25-8
Jesup def. North Fayette Valley 25-20, 25-28, 20-25, 18-25, 15-7
Region 6
Davenport Assumption def. Camanche 25-18, 25-17, 25-15
Benton def. Solon 20-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-18
Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg 25-17, 25-19, 25-22
Monticello def. Anamosa 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13
Region 7
Tipton def. South Tama 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
Williamsburg def. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
Nevada def. PCM 25-17, 25-18, 25-8
North Polk def. West Marshall 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Region 8
West Liberty def. Mid-Prairie 25-11, 25-14, 25-8
Central Lee def. West Burlington 20-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20
Albia def. Chariton 25-13, 25-25, 25-10
Davis County 25-20, 25-19, 26-24
CLASS 4A REGIONALS
Region 1
LeMars def. Storm Lake 25-13, 25-6, 25-10
Denison-Schleswig def. Spencer 25-13, 25-14, 25-22
Region 2
Harlan def. ADM 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14,15-13
Norwalk def. Winterset 25-10, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16
Region 3
Webster City def. Boone 25-16, 25-15, 25-7
Ballard def. Perry 25-12. 25-20, 2-25, 25-18
Region 4
Newton def. Grinnell 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
Bondurant-Farrar def. Des Moines Hoover 25-6, 25-10, 25-12
Region 5
Pella def. Washington 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 25-10
Carlisle def. Oskaloosa 26-28, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11
Region 6
Decorah def. Waterloo East 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-8
Mason City def. 25-13, 25-21 23-25, 18-25, 15-7
Region 7
Western Dubuque def. Central DeWitt 25-7. 25-13, 25-13
Clinton def. Maquoketa 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
Region 8
Fairfield def. Mount Pleasant 17-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12
Fort Madison def. Keokuk 23-25, 25-7, 25-22, 25-23
CLASS 5A REGIONALS
Region 1
Sioux City East def. Sioux City North 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 27-25
Region 2
Council Bluffs Jefferson def. Sioux City West 25-12, 25-11, 25-12
Region 3
Indianola def. Ottumwa 25-=14, 25-15, 25-14
Region 4
Des Moines Roosevelt def. Des Moines East 25-5, 26-6, 25-13
Region 5
Urbandale def. Des Moines North 25-3, 25-9, 25-16
Region 6
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-23, 25-22,25-21
Region 7
Linn-Mar def. Dubuque Senior 25-5, 25-13, 25-11
Region 8
Davenport Central def. Davenport West 25-9, 25-11, 24-25, 26-14
