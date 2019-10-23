Volleyball clip art

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Cornell def. Loras 22-25, 25-11, 26-24, 25-18

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

DMACC def. Ellsworth 3-0

Kirkwood def. Southwestern 3-0

Iowa Lakes def. NIACC 3-0

Iowa Central def. Northeast 3-2

Hawkeye 0, Southeastern 0, 2 OTs

Prep girls

CLASS 3A REGIONALS

Region 1

Spirit Lake def. Okoboji 25-9, 25-15,25-5

Sheldon def. Estherville Lincoln Central 25-15, 25-8, 24-26, 25-6

Unity Christian def. West Lyon 25-18, 25-18, 25-23

MOC-Floyd Valley def. Sioux Center 24-26, 26-24, 25-11, 25-18

Region 2

Carroll Kuemper def. Greene County 25-15, 25-6, 25-12

OABCIG def. Sioux City Heelan 26-24, 25-17, 25-21

Humboldt def. Cherokee Washington 25-18, 25-16, 25-13

Algona def. Southeast Valley 25-16. 22=25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6

Region 3

Red Oak def. Atlantic 25-11, 25-11, 25-11

Shenandoah def. Clarinda 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Des Moines Christian def. Saydel 25-8, 25-6, 25-0

Creston def. Clarke 25-8, 25-11, 26-13

Region 4

Dike-New Hartford def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-18, 25-7, 25-14

Forest City def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-14, 25-14, 25-11

Union def. Waterloo Columbus 25-19, 25-17, 26-24

Roland-Story def. Iowa Falls-Alden 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

Region 5

New Hampton def. Waukon 25-7, 25-21, 25-13

Crestwood def. Clear Lake 25-23, 26-24, 19-25, 25-16

Mount Vernon def. Oelwein 25-11, 25-7, 25-8

Jesup def. North Fayette Valley 25-20, 25-28, 20-25, 18-25, 15-7

Region 6

Davenport Assumption def. Camanche 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

Benton def. Solon 20-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-18

Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg 25-17, 25-19, 25-22

Monticello def. Anamosa 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13

Region 7

Tipton def. South Tama 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

Williamsburg def. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

Nevada def. PCM 25-17, 25-18, 25-8

North Polk def. West Marshall 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Region 8

West Liberty def. Mid-Prairie 25-11, 25-14, 25-8

Central Lee def. West Burlington 20-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20

Albia def. Chariton 25-13, 25-25, 25-10

Davis County 25-20, 25-19, 26-24

CLASS 4A REGIONALS

Region 1

LeMars def. Storm Lake 25-13, 25-6, 25-10

Denison-Schleswig def. Spencer 25-13, 25-14, 25-22

Region 2

Harlan def. ADM 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14,15-13

Norwalk def. Winterset 25-10, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16

Region 3

Webster City def. Boone 25-16, 25-15, 25-7

Ballard def. Perry 25-12. 25-20, 2-25, 25-18

Region 4

Newton def. Grinnell 26-24, 25-23, 25-21

Bondurant-Farrar def. Des Moines Hoover 25-6, 25-10, 25-12

Region 5

Pella def. Washington 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 25-10

Carlisle def. Oskaloosa 26-28, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11

Region 6

Decorah def. Waterloo East 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-8

Mason City def. 25-13, 25-21 23-25, 18-25, 15-7

Region 7

Western Dubuque def. Central DeWitt 25-7. 25-13, 25-13

Clinton def. Maquoketa 25-21, 25-23, 25-20

Region 8

Fairfield def. Mount Pleasant 17-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12

Fort Madison def. Keokuk 23-25, 25-7, 25-22, 25-23

CLASS 5A REGIONALS

Region 1

Sioux City East def. Sioux City North 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 27-25

Region 2

Council Bluffs Jefferson def. Sioux City West 25-12, 25-11, 25-12

Region 3

Indianola def. Ottumwa 25-=14, 25-15, 25-14

Region 4

Des Moines Roosevelt def. Des Moines East 25-5, 26-6, 25-13

Region 5

Urbandale def. Des Moines North 25-3, 25-9, 25-16

Region 6

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-23, 25-22,25-21

Region 7

Linn-Mar def. Dubuque Senior 25-5, 25-13, 25-11

Region 8

Davenport Central def. Davenport West 25-9, 25-11, 24-25, 26-14

