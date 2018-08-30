Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College women

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Marshalltown def. Grand View JV 25-12, 25-20, 25-21

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Columbus def. Marshalltown 21-10, 21-17

Waterloo Columbus def. Waverly-Shell Rock 15-21, 27-25, 15-11

Solon def. Waterloo Columbus 17-21, 21-17, 16-14

Central City def. Waterloo Christian 25-16, 25-11, 25-8

AREA

AGWSR def. Colo-Nesco 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18

BCLUW def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Central Springs def. North Butler 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Iowa Falls-Alden 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 27-25

Dunkerton def. Postville 25-17, 25-23, 27-25

Hudson def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-17, 25-19, 25-14

Independence def. Center Pt.-Urbana 30-28, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21

Mason City Newman def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16

Oelwein def. North Linn 21-19, 24-22

Osage def. St. Ansgar 25-7, 25-14, 25-14

Solon def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-15, 24-22

Union (La Porte City) def. Denver 25-18, 25-22, 25-14

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Marshalltown 21-7, 21-14

West Central (Maynard) def. North Fayette Valley 25-16, 25-21, 25-20

