College women
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Marshalltown def. Grand View JV 25-12, 25-20, 25-21
Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo Columbus def. Marshalltown 21-10, 21-17
Waterloo Columbus def. Waverly-Shell Rock 15-21, 27-25, 15-11
Solon def. Waterloo Columbus 17-21, 21-17, 16-14
Central City def. Waterloo Christian 25-16, 25-11, 25-8
AREA
AGWSR def. Colo-Nesco 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 25-18
BCLUW def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Central Springs def. North Butler 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Iowa Falls-Alden 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 27-25
Dunkerton def. Postville 25-17, 25-23, 27-25
Hudson def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-17, 25-19, 25-14
Independence def. Center Pt.-Urbana 30-28, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21
Mason City Newman def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16
Oelwein def. North Linn 21-19, 24-22
Osage def. St. Ansgar 25-7, 25-14, 25-14
Solon def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-15, 24-22
Union (La Porte City) def. Denver 25-18, 25-22, 25-14
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Marshalltown 21-7, 21-14
West Central (Maynard) def. North Fayette Valley 25-16, 25-21, 25-20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.