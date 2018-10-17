Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras def. Wheaton 26-24, 25-21, 26-24

Buena Vista def. Bethany Lutheran 28-26, 19-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-6

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell def. Grinnell 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Central def. NIACC 25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16

DMACC def. Southwestern 3-0

Kirkwood def. Ellsworth 25-10, 25-13, 25-12

Southeastern def. Iowa Lakes 3-0

Northeast (Neb.) def. Hawkeye 25-13, 25-13, 26-24

Prep girls

METRO

Class 4A regionals

Grinnell def. Waterloo East 25-23, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14

Class 3A regionals

Union (La Porte City) def. Waterloo Columbus 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Class 5A regionals

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Iowa City West 25-21, 25-18, 16-25, 25-19

Dubuque Hempstead def. Dubuque Senior 25-11, 25-17, 25-6

Marshalltown def. Cedar Rapids Washington 3-0

AREA

Class 3A regionals

Osage def. Clear Lake 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

Center Point-Urbana def. Hampton-Dumont 25-19, 25-17, 25-12

Iowa Falls-Alden def. West Marshall (State Center) 25-22, 25-17, 25-14

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. South Hardin (Eldora) 25-9, 25-6, 25-14

Anamosa def. Oelwein 22-25, 25-19, 25-8, 25-19

New Hampton def. North Fayette Valley 25-10, 25-4, 25-7

Waukon def. Crestwood (Cresco) 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Class 4A regionals

Charles City def. Decorah 3-0

IGHSAU rankings

(Final)

Class 1A -- 1. Janesville 40-5, 2. LeMars Gehlen 24-4, 3. Holy Trinity 32-3, 4. Starmont (Arlington) 26-6, 5. North Tama (Traer) 25-7, 6. Tripoli 20-15, 7. Montezuma 27-6, 8. East Mills 25-5, 9. Edgewood-Colesburg 23-10, 10. New London 26-9, 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 24-9, 12. Harris-Lake Park 25-6, 13. CAM 25-9, 14. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 20-15, 15. Southeast Warren 26-7.

Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 38-3, 2. Dyersville Beckman 40-3, 3. Western Christian (Hull) 36-5, 4. Sidney 35-2, 5. Unity Christian 27-6, 6. Dike-New Hartford 32-12, 7. Tri-Center 28-7, 8. Treynor 30-7, 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 20-5, 10. Van Buren 29-3, 11. Wilton 33-4, 12. Durant 24-8, 13. Hudson 29-6, 14. Cherokee 27-6, 15. South Hamilton 24-7.

Class 3A -- 1. Carroll Kuemper 38-1, 2. Tipton 34-3, 3. MOC-Floyd Valley 25-7, 4. Davenport Assumption 27-5, 6. Osage 26-6, 7. Camanche 26-6, 8. West Liberty 25-10, 9. Mount Vernon 24-15, 10. Iowa Falls-Alden 27-6, 11. Red Oak 22-12, 12. Humboldt 28-4, 13. New Hampton 33-5, 14. Spirit Lake 31-7, 15. Shenandoah 20-8.

Class 4A -- 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32-6, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-8, 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 32-4, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 21-12, 5. Independence 32-6, 6. Bondurant-Farrar 32-2, 7. Pella 29-6, 8. West Delaware (Manchester) 31-10, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 39-8, 10. Clinton 26-10, 11. Sioux City Heelan 23-12, 12. North Scott (Eldridge) 21-10, 13. Iowa City Liberty 19-14, 14. Fairfield 29-5, 15. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 14-12.

Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 42-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 36-2, 3. West Des Moines Valley 38-3, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 35-6, 5. Linn-Mar (Marion) 29-9, 6. Ankeny 29-12, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 27-12, 8. Pleasant Valley 24-7, 9. Urbandale 19-14, 10. Waukee 27-14, 11. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 30-9, 12. Indianola 28-14, 13. Iowa City High 23-12, 14. Dubuque Hempstead 13-16, 15. Johnston 16-16.

