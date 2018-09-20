College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Simpson def. Iowa Wesleyan 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
Prep girls
METRO
North Tama (Traer) def. Waterloo Christian 25-13, 25-6
Tripoli def. Waterloo Christian 25-6, 25-12
AREA
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Clarksville 25-18, 25-14, 25-12
BCLUW (Conrad) def. AGWSR (Ackley) 25-12, 25-18, 25-16
Dike-New Hartford def. Hudson 18-25, 25-18, 29-27, 25-21
Dike-New Hartford def. Aplington-Parkersburg 23-25, 25-16, 25-6, 25-20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. South Hardin 25-13, 25-20, 25-10
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Algona 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
North Fayette Valley def. Postville 25-17, 25-16, 25-21
Springville def. East Buchanan (Winthrop) 25-23, 26-28, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10
Starmont (Arlington) def. Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 15-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Denver 25-15, 25-22, 25-16
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Wapsie Valley 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20
West Central (Maynard) def. Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 25-19, 25-13, 25-23
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Janesville 19-2, 2. LeMars Gehlen 15-3, 3. Holy Trinity 13-0, 4. North Tama (Traer) 15-4, 5. Starmont (Arlington) 6-4, 6. East Mills 14-3, 7. Montezuma 15-6, 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 11-5, 9. New London 13-3, 10. Tripoli 7-3, 11. Southeast Warren 17-4, 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18-4, 13. CAM 13-4, 14. Seymour 11-4, 15. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 10-7.
Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 22-0, 2. Dyersville Beckman 25-0, 3. Western Christian 12-2, 4. Unity Christian 7-2, 5. Sidney 21-2, 6. Dike-New Hartford 16-7, 7. Tri-Center 17-6, 8. Treynor 14-6, 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 11-4, 10. South Hamilton 20-2, 11. Van Buren 16-2, 12. Wilton 20-2, 13. Hudson 14-4, 14. North Cedar 14-7, 15. Cherokee 16-4.
Class 3A -- 1. Carroll Kuemper 23-1, 2. Tipton 16-2, 3. Center Point-Urbana 15-7, 4. Solon 13-5, 5. MOC-Floyd Valley 15-4, 6. Osage 13-4, 7. Camanche 18-3, 8. Davenport Assumption 16-3, 9. New Hampton 18-0, 10. West Liberty 11-3, 11. Red Oak 10-9, 12. Mount Vernon 13-9, 13. Waterloo Columbus 14-7, 14. Iowa Falls-Alden 11-2, 15. Shenandoah 14-3.
Class 4A -- 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-2, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-2, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 15-5, 4. Independence 15-2, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 17-1, 6. Pella 16-4, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 17-5, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 15-2, 9. West Delaware 19-6, 10. Sioux City Heelan 11-5, 11. Clinton 14-7, 12. Iowa City Liberty 6-7, 13. North Scott 11-6, 14. Fort Madison 14-6, 15. Clear Creek-Amana 9-7.
Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 22-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 22-1, 3. West Des Moines Valley 24-3, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 17-3, 5. Linn-Mar 19-6, 6. Ankeny 17-10, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 14-6, 8. Urbandale 14-8, 9. Waukee 15-11, 10. Pleasant Valley 13-5, 11. Ames 10-9, 12. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 16-5, 13. Indianola 15-9, 14. Southeast Polk 12-5, 15. Johnston 9-7.
