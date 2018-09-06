Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. def. Nicholls St. 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

NORTHERN SUN

Concordia-St. Paul def. Upper Iowa 26-24, 25-15, 25-17

SW Minnesota St. def. Augustana 25-20, 29-27, 25-12

St. Cloud St. def. Minn.-Crookston 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Minn.-Duluth def. Bemidji St. 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Wayne St. def. Sioux Falls 25-16, 18-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-11

Minn. St.-Mankato def. Winona St. 25-18, 25-21, 24-26, 19-25, 15-8

Minn. St.-Moorhead def. Minot St. 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Prep girls

METRO

Clarksville def. Valley Lutheran 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

Collins-Maxwell def. Waterloo Christian 25-13, 25-14, 25-8

AREA

Charles City def. Mason City 25-17, 25-18

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Hampton-Dumont 25-9, 25-12, 25-14

Clayton Ridge def. South Winneshiek 25-17, 25-14, 25-20

Don Bosco def. Baxter 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

Dyersville Beckman def. Oelwein 25-11, 25-10, 25-11

East Buchanan def. Bellevue Marquette 25-11, 25-13, 13-26, 17-25, 16-14

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 25-12, 25-8, 25-15

MFL MarMac def. West Central (Maynard) 25-15, 25-8, 25-9

Osage def. North Butler 25-19, 25-11, 25-17

Starmont (Arlington) def. Lisbon 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Janesville 10-1, 2. LeMars Gehlen 7-0, 3. Starmont (Arlington) 1-2, 4. Holy Trinity 1-0, 5. North Tama (Traer) 10-1, 6. East Mills 9-0, 7. Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1, 8. Montezuma 8-4, 9. New London 9-1, 10. Tripoli 4-3, 11. Southeast Warren 9-3, 12. CAM 11-3, 13. Westwood 3-3, 14. HLV 2-6, 15. Iowa Valley 4-6.

Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 9-0, 2. Unity Christian 1-0, 3. Dyersville Beckman 16-0, 4. Dike-New Hartford 7-3, 5. Western Christian 4-2, 6. Sidney 12-2, 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 6-2, 8. Ridge View 8-0, 9. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 2-1, 10. Tri-Center 9-4, 11. Treynor 4-2, 12. Belle Plaine 7-1, 13. Van Buren 10-1, 14. Hudson 10-2, 15. Lake Mills 6-3.

Class 3A -- 1. Carroll Kuemper 9-0, 2. Tipton 9-2, 3. Osage 3-0, 4. Davenport Assumpton 7-0, 5. MOC-Floyd Valley 7-1, 6. Camanche 7-0, 7. West Liberty 10-1, 8. Center Point-Urbana 6-4, 9. Solon 8-3, 10. Mount Vernon 6-4, 11. Waterloo Columbus 11-4, 12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8-0, 13. Humboldt 8-1, 14. Iowa Falls-Alden 4-2, 15. Red Oak 2-5.

Class 4A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-0, 2. Dubuque Wahlert 6-2, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 11-0, 5. Independence 7-2, 6. Pella 7-2, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 12-3, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 7-1, 9. Sioux City Heelan 5-3, 10. Iowa City Liberty 5-2, 11. West Delaware 8-4, 12. Clear Creek-Amana 6-3, 13. Glenwood 8-3, 14. Clinton 5-4, 15. Fort Madison 9-4.

Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 9-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 13-1, 3. West Des Moines Valley 11-2. 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 11-2, 5. Linn-Mar 9-5, 6. West Des Moines Dowling 10-4, 7. Waukee 8-6, 8. Pleasant Valley 5-1, 9. Urbandale 8-3, 10. Ankeny 8-6, 11. Southeast Polk 7-2, 12. Indianola 8-3, 13. Johnston 5-4, 14. Ames 7-4, 15. Iowa City West 3-8.

