College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg def. Buena Vista 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
Central def. Graceland 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20
Prep girls
Class 3A regionals
Region 1
Sheldon def. Spirit Lake 19-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-8
Unity Christian def. MOC-Floyd Valley 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19
Region 2
Humboldt def. Algona 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Carroll Kuemper def. OABCIG 25-23, 25-27, 25-13
Region 3
Red Oak def. Shenandoah 25-14, 25-10, 25-9
Des Moines Christian def. Creston 25-1, 27-25, 21-25, 25-14
Region 4
Dike-New Hartford def. Forest City 25-14, 25-11, 25-20
Union def. Roland-Story 25-19-25-20-25-20
Region 5
New Hampton def. Crestwood 25-13, 25-18, 25-16
Mount Vernon def. Jesup 22-25, 22-25. 25-18, 25-18 15-7
Region 6
Davenport Assumption def. Benton 29-31, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17
Independence def. Monticello 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14
Region 7
Tipton def. Williamsburg 25-16, 25-15 26-24
Nevada def. North Polk 25-17, 25-17, 25-13
Region 8
West Liberty def. Central Lee 25-10, 25-15, 25-13
Albia def. Davis County 25-17, 23=-25,25-16, 25-15
Class 4A regionals
Region 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. LeMars 25-17, 25-16, 25-9
Carroll def. Denison-Schleswig 25-14, 25-6, 25-22
Region 2
Lewis Central def. Harlan 25-17, 25-14, 25-19
Glenwood def. Norwalk 11-25, 25-16, 25-28, 25-16
Region 3
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Webster City 25-9, 25-16, 25-16
Dallas Center-Grimes def. Ballard 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
Region 4
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Newton 25-22, 25-8, 25-16
Gilbert def. Bondurant-Farrar 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Region 5
Marion def. Pella 25-16, 25-12, 25-19
Carlisle def. Knoxville 25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Region 6
West Delaware def. Decorah 25-12, 25-22, 25-21
Charles City def. Center Point-Urbana 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
Region 7
Western Dubuque def. Dubuque Wahlert 25-22, 25-22,18-25, 25-21
Clinton def. Clear Creek-Amana 25-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16
Region 8
North Scott def. Fairfield 25-15, 25-14, 25-7
Burlington def. Fort Madison 25-19, 25-22, 25-14
Class 5A regionals
Region 1
Council Bluffs Lincoln def. Sioux City East 25-14, 25-20, 25-14
Ankeny Centennial def. Fort Dodge 25-10, 25-13, 12
Region 2
West Des Moines Valley def. Council Bluffs Jefferson 25-15, 25-17, 25-6
Waterloo West def. Johnston 25-21, 27-25, 25-12
Region 3
Waukee def. Des Moines Lincoln 25-11, 25-14, 25-5
Southeast Polk def. Indianola 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 13-25, 15-10
Region 4
Dowling Catholic def. Des Moines Roosevelt 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Iowa City High def. Iowa City West 25-10, 25-20, 25-22
Region 5
Ankeny def. Urbandale 25-7, 25-3,5-11
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Ames 25-10, 25-21, 25-17
Region 6
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-11, 25-13, 25-4
Marshalltown def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19
Region 7
Iowa City Liberty def. Muscatine 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
Dubuque Hempstead def. 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 15-9
Region 8
Pleasant Valley def. Davenport Central 25-15, 25-15, 25-10
Bettendorf def. Davenport North 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.