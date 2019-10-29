Volleyball clip art

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg def. Buena Vista 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

Central def. Graceland 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20

Prep girls

Class 3A regionals

Region 1

Sheldon def. Spirit Lake 19-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-8

Unity Christian def. MOC-Floyd Valley 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19

Region 2

Humboldt def. Algona 25-18, 25-21, 25-19

Carroll Kuemper def. OABCIG 25-23, 25-27, 25-13

Region 3

Red Oak def. Shenandoah 25-14, 25-10, 25-9

Des Moines Christian def. Creston 25-1, 27-25, 21-25, 25-14

Region 4

Dike-New Hartford def. Forest City 25-14, 25-11, 25-20

Union def. Roland-Story 25-19-25-20-25-20

Region 5

New Hampton def. Crestwood 25-13, 25-18, 25-16

Mount Vernon def. Jesup 22-25, 22-25. 25-18, 25-18 15-7

Region 6

Davenport Assumption def. Benton 29-31, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17

Independence def. Monticello 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14

Region 7

Tipton def. Williamsburg 25-16, 25-15 26-24

Nevada def. North Polk 25-17, 25-17, 25-13

Region 8

West Liberty def. Central Lee 25-10, 25-15, 25-13

Albia def. Davis County 25-17, 23=-25,25-16, 25-15

Class 4A regionals

Region 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. LeMars 25-17, 25-16, 25-9

Carroll def. Denison-Schleswig 25-14, 25-6, 25-22

Region 2

Lewis Central def. Harlan 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Glenwood def. Norwalk 11-25, 25-16, 25-28, 25-16

Region 3

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Webster City 25-9, 25-16, 25-16

Dallas Center-Grimes def. Ballard 25-15, 25-11, 25-15

Region 4

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Newton 25-22, 25-8, 25-16

Gilbert def. Bondurant-Farrar 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

Region 5

Marion def. Pella 25-16, 25-12, 25-19

Carlisle def. Knoxville 25-22, 25-20, 25-21

Region 6

West Delaware def. Decorah 25-12, 25-22, 25-21

Charles City def. Center Point-Urbana 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21

Region 7

Western Dubuque def. Dubuque Wahlert 25-22, 25-22,18-25, 25-21

Clinton def. Clear Creek-Amana 25-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16

Region 8

North Scott def. Fairfield 25-15, 25-14, 25-7

Burlington def. Fort Madison 25-19, 25-22, 25-14

Class 5A regionals

Region 1

Council Bluffs Lincoln def. Sioux City East 25-14, 25-20, 25-14

Ankeny Centennial def. Fort Dodge 25-10, 25-13, 12

Region 2

West Des Moines Valley def. Council Bluffs Jefferson 25-15, 25-17, 25-6

Waterloo West def. Johnston 25-21, 27-25, 25-12

Region 3

Waukee def. Des Moines Lincoln 25-11, 25-14, 25-5

Southeast Polk def. Indianola 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 13-25, 15-10

Region 4

Dowling Catholic def. Des Moines Roosevelt 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Iowa City High def. Iowa City West 25-10, 25-20, 25-22

Region 5

Ankeny def. Urbandale 25-7, 25-3,5-11

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Ames 25-10, 25-21, 25-17

Region 6

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-11, 25-13, 25-4

Marshalltown def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19

Region 7

Iowa City Liberty def. Muscatine 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

Dubuque Hempstead def. 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 15-9

Region 8

Pleasant Valley def. Davenport Central 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

Bettendorf def. Davenport North 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10

