College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake def. Valparaiso 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-28, 18-26
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Marshalltown def. Iowa Lakes 25-14, 25-17, 25-22
Indian Hills def. DMACC 3-0
Prep girls
Class 1A regionals
Region 1
LeMars Gehlen def. Kingsley-Pierson 25-7, 25-19, 26-24
George-Little Rock def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25-21, 25-10, 25-16
Siouxland Christian def. Akron-Westfield 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
Newell-Fonda def. MMCRU 25-19, 25-22, 25-23
Region 2
St. Albert def. Woodbine 25-10, 25-4, 25-6
Boyer Valley def. West Harrison 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15
Coon Rapids-Bayard def. Glidden-Ralston 21-25, 29-27, 25-20, 25-21
Riverside def. CAM 25-12, 25-15, 15-14
Region 3
Sidney def. Bedford 25-15,25-9, 25-14
Lenox def. Lamoni 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8
East Mills def. East Union 25-16, 25-9, 25-14
Southwest Valley def. Stanton 25-5-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16
Region 4
North Tama def. Collins-Maxwell 25-15, 25-11, 25-19
Montezuma def. Lynnville-Sully 25-20, 25-12, 25-19
BCLUW def. Baxter 25-11, 25-16, 25-13
Grand View Christian def. Southeast Warren 25-14, 25-16, 25-22
Region 5
Janesville def. Clarksville 25-8, 25-20, 25-8
North Butler def. St. Ansgar 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. AGWSR 25-16, 25-17, 25-21
Bishop Garrigan def. North Iowa 25-10, 25-22, 25-15
Region 6
Wapsie Valley def. Starmont 25-16, 25-17, 25-12
West Central def. Don Bosco 25-22, 25-18. 23-25, 29-27
Tripoli def. Turkey Valley 25-15. 25-22, 25-18
Edgewood-Colesburg def. South Winneshiek 25-17, 25-22, 25-13
Region 7
Lisbon def. Calamus-Wheatland 25-6, 25-19, 25-11
Prince of Peace def. Easton Valley 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18
Belle Plaine def. Iowa Valley 25-18 25-20, 25-21
Springville def. Cedar Valley Christian 25-13, 25-15, 25-23
Region 8
Holy Trinity def. Burlington Notre Dame 25-12, 25-19, 25-20
Seymour def. Wayne 25-9, 25-19, 25-14
New London def. Keota 25-9, 25-6, 25-11
WACO def. North Mahaska 25-17, 25-19, 25-14
Class 2A regionals
Region 1
Western Christian def. Rock Valley 25-5, 25-4, 25-13
Lawton-Bronson def. Ridge View 25-7, 25-7, 25-10
Boyden-Hull def. South O'Brien 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Central Lyon def. West Sioux 25-11, 25-8, 25-14
Region 2
Osage def. Central Springs 25-6, 25-10, 25-10
Lake Mills def. North Union 25-7,25-7, 25-10
Emmetsburg def. Belmond-Klemme 25-9, 25-20, 25-8
Pocahontas Area def. Alta-Aurelia 25-20, 25-14, 25-15,
Region 3
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Manson-NW Webster 25-8, 25- 25-17
South Central Calhoun def. IKM-Manning 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
East Sac County def. MVAOCOU 25-1, 25-11, 25-18
West Monona def. Logan-Magnolia 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 13-25, 15-8
Region 4
Grundy Center def. Ogden 25-10, 25-3, 25-14
Woodward-Granger def. Van Meter 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20
Underwood def. AHSTW 25-18, 25-19, 25-11
ACGC def. Treynor 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-9
Region 5
Van Buren def. Cardinal 25-11, 25-11, 21-25, 24-267, 15-3
Pella Christian def. Pleasantville 25-8, 25-18, 25-17
Nodaway Valley def. Mount Ayr 25-23, 25-17, 25-14
West Central Valley def. 25-22. 18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 18-16
Region 6
Mediapolis def. Danville 25-17, 25-11, 25-11
Louisa-Muscatine def. Wapello 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 26-24
Hudson def. Colfax-Mingo 25-9, 25-3, 25-11
Iowa Regina def. Columbus Community 25-12, 25-15, 25-20
Region 7
Dyersville Beckman def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-12, 25-14, 25-20
MFL MarMac def. Clayton Ridge 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-10
Denver def. West Fork 25-16, 25-10, 25-12
South Hardin def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-13
Region 8
Wilton def. Durant 25-15 25-15, 25-14
North Cedar def. Bellevue 17-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Cascade def. Maquoketa Valley 25-19, 25-23, 25-15
West Branch def. Alburnett 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.