College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake def. Valparaiso 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-28, 18-26

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Marshalltown def. Iowa Lakes 25-14, 25-17, 25-22

Indian Hills def. DMACC 3-0

Prep girls

Class 1A regionals

Region 1

LeMars Gehlen def. Kingsley-Pierson 25-7, 25-19, 26-24

George-Little Rock def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25-21, 25-10, 25-16

Siouxland Christian def. Akron-Westfield 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

Newell-Fonda def. MMCRU 25-19, 25-22, 25-23

Region 2

St. Albert def. Woodbine 25-10, 25-4, 25-6

Boyer Valley def. West Harrison 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15

Coon Rapids-Bayard def. Glidden-Ralston 21-25, 29-27, 25-20, 25-21

Riverside def. CAM 25-12, 25-15, 15-14

Region 3

Sidney def. Bedford 25-15,25-9, 25-14

Lenox def. Lamoni 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8

East Mills def. East Union 25-16, 25-9, 25-14

Southwest Valley def. Stanton 25-5-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16

Region 4

North Tama def. Collins-Maxwell 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

Montezuma def. Lynnville-Sully 25-20, 25-12, 25-19

BCLUW def. Baxter 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

Grand View Christian def. Southeast Warren 25-14, 25-16, 25-22

Region 5

Janesville def. Clarksville 25-8, 25-20, 25-8

North Butler def. St. Ansgar 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. AGWSR 25-16, 25-17, 25-21

Bishop Garrigan def. North Iowa 25-10, 25-22, 25-15

Region 6

Wapsie Valley def. Starmont 25-16, 25-17, 25-12

West Central def. Don Bosco 25-22, 25-18. 23-25, 29-27

Tripoli def. Turkey Valley 25-15. 25-22, 25-18

Edgewood-Colesburg def. South Winneshiek 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

Region 7

Lisbon def. Calamus-Wheatland 25-6, 25-19, 25-11

Prince of Peace def. Easton Valley 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18

Belle Plaine def. Iowa Valley 25-18 25-20, 25-21

Springville def. Cedar Valley Christian 25-13, 25-15, 25-23

Region 8

Holy Trinity def. Burlington Notre Dame 25-12, 25-19, 25-20

Seymour def. Wayne 25-9, 25-19, 25-14

New London def. Keota 25-9, 25-6, 25-11

WACO def. North Mahaska 25-17, 25-19, 25-14

Class 2A regionals

Region 1

Western Christian def. Rock Valley 25-5, 25-4, 25-13

Lawton-Bronson def. Ridge View 25-7, 25-7, 25-10

Boyden-Hull def. South O'Brien 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Central Lyon def. West Sioux 25-11, 25-8, 25-14

Region 2

Osage def. Central Springs 25-6, 25-10, 25-10

Lake Mills def. North Union 25-7,25-7, 25-10

Emmetsburg def. Belmond-Klemme 25-9, 25-20, 25-8

Pocahontas Area def. Alta-Aurelia 25-20, 25-14, 25-15,

Region 3

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Manson-NW Webster 25-8, 25- 25-17

South Central Calhoun def. IKM-Manning 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

East Sac County def. MVAOCOU 25-1, 25-11, 25-18

West Monona def. Logan-Magnolia 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 13-25, 15-8

Region 4

Grundy Center def. Ogden 25-10, 25-3, 25-14

Woodward-Granger def. Van Meter 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20

Underwood def. AHSTW 25-18, 25-19, 25-11

ACGC def. Treynor 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-16, 15-9

Region 5

Van Buren def. Cardinal 25-11, 25-11, 21-25, 24-267, 15-3

Pella Christian def. Pleasantville 25-8, 25-18, 25-17

Nodaway Valley def. Mount Ayr 25-23, 25-17, 25-14

West Central Valley def. 25-22. 18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 18-16

Region 6

Mediapolis def. Danville 25-17, 25-11, 25-11

Louisa-Muscatine def. Wapello 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 26-24

Hudson def. Colfax-Mingo 25-9, 25-3, 25-11

Iowa Regina def. Columbus Community 25-12, 25-15, 25-20

Region 7

Dyersville Beckman def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-12, 25-14, 25-20

MFL MarMac def. Clayton Ridge 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-10

Denver def. West Fork 25-16, 25-10, 25-12

South Hardin def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-13

Region 8

Wilton def. Durant 25-15 25-15, 25-14

North Cedar def. Bellevue 17-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18

Cascade def. Maquoketa Valley 25-19, 25-23, 25-15

West Branch def. Alburnett 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24

