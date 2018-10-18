Try 1 month for 99¢
Indian Hills def. Central Community 25-18, 25-27, 27-25, 25-16

Indian Hills def. Northeast (Neb.) 3-0

Central Community def. Northeast 3-0

Marshalltown def. Iowa Lakes 3-0

Grand View JV def. Southwestern 3-0

Prep girls

All-Conference

WAMAC WEST

First team -- Madison Larson, sr. (Independence), Holly Cooksley, sr. (Independence), Sydney Hearn, sr. (Independence), Delaney McSweeney, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Morgan Husmann, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Shauntina Williams, sr. (Clear Creek-Amana), Grace Martensen, sr. (Benton), Karly Berkland, sr. (Williamsburg).

Second team (area only) -- Allie Jo Zieser, jr. (Independence), Mackenzie Hupke, sr. (Independence).

WaMaC recognition (area only) -- Abby Davis, sr. (Independence), Reese Martin, soph. (Independence).

Player of the year -- Madison Larson, sr. (Independence).

