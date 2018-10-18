College women
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Indian Hills def. Central Community 25-18, 25-27, 27-25, 25-16
Indian Hills def. Northeast (Neb.) 3-0
Central Community def. Northeast 3-0
Marshalltown def. Iowa Lakes 3-0
Grand View JV def. Southwestern 3-0
Prep girls
All-Conference
WAMAC WEST
First team -- Madison Larson, sr. (Independence), Holly Cooksley, sr. (Independence), Sydney Hearn, sr. (Independence), Delaney McSweeney, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Morgan Husmann, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Shauntina Williams, sr. (Clear Creek-Amana), Grace Martensen, sr. (Benton), Karly Berkland, sr. (Williamsburg).
Second team (area only) -- Allie Jo Zieser, jr. (Independence), Mackenzie Hupke, sr. (Independence).
WaMaC recognition (area only) -- Abby Davis, sr. (Independence), Reese Martin, soph. (Independence).
Player of the year -- Madison Larson, sr. (Independence).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.