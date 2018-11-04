Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Kirkwood def. Metropolitan CC 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Texas;10;1;15;4

Kansas;8;3;15;7

Baylor;7;4;15;7

Texas Tech;5;6;16;9

Oklahoma;5;6;13;10

Iowa St.;5;6;12;12

TCU;5;7;13;10

Kansas St.;3;8;13;9

W. Virginia;2;9;10;14

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Minnesota;14;0;20;2

Illinois;11;3;22;3

Purdue;10;4;21;4

Penn St.;10;4;19;5

Nebraska;9;5;18;6

Wisconsin;9;5;16;6

Michigan;8;6;19;6

Indiana;6;8;15;10

Maryland;6;8;15;11

Iowa;5;9;13;12

Northwestern;3;10;13;12

Ohio St.;3;10;12;13

Michigan St.;3;11;15;12

Rutgers;0;14;6;21

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Illinois St.;14;1;22;5

North. Iowa;13;1;19;8

Bradley;10;5;20;7

Valparaiso;9;5;22;7

Missouri St.;8;6;15;12

Loyola;7;7;15;11

Drake;5;9;17;12

Evansville;3;12;9;19

Indiana St. ;2;13;9;18

Southern Ill.;1;13;5;22

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northern St.;17;3;25;3

Minn.-Duluth;17;3;24;5

Concordia-S.P.;16;4;22;7

SW Minn. St.;16;4;21;7

Sioux Falls;14;6;19;9

Wayne St.;13;7;22;8

MSU-Mankato;11;9;18;10

Upper Iowa;11;9;18;10

St. Cloud St.;11;9;15;11

Winona St.;10;10;13;15

MSU-Moorhead;7;13;11;16

Minot St.;6;14;13;17

Augustana;5;15;10;18

Bemidji St.;3;17;6;22

Minn.-Crookston;2;18;4;24

U-Mary;1;19;4;24

Prep girls

State tournament

At U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids

GAMES TUESDAY

Class 5A

Cedar Falls (44-0) vs. Waukee (29-14), noon

C.R. Jefferson (37-6) vs. Linn-Mar (31-9), 2 p.m.

Ankeny Centennial (38-3) vs. W.D.M. Dowling (29-12), noon

W.D.M. Valley (40-3) vs. Ankeny (31-12), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-6) vs. West Delaware (33-10), 4 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (23-12) vs. Independence (34-6), 6 p.m.

C.R. Xavier (27-8) vs. Pella (31-6), 4 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (35-4) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (34-2), 6 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Class 3A

Davenport Assumption (31-5) vs. Osage (29-6), 10 a.m.

Carroll Kuemper (42-1) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (27-8), noon

Tipton (37-3) vs. New Hampton (36-5), 10 a.m.

MOC-Floyd Valley (28-7) vs. Mt. Vernon (27-15), noon

Class 2A

Dyersville Beckman (43-3) vs. Wilton (36-4), 2 p.m.

Unity Christian (30-6) vs. Dike-New Hartford (35-12), 4 p.m.

Western Christian (39-5) vs. Treynor (33-7), 2 p.m.

Sidney (38-2) vs. Tri-Center (31-7), 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Janesville (43-5) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9), 6 p.m.

Starmont (29-6) vs. Tripoli (23-15), 8 p.m.

LeMars Gehlen (27-4) vs. East Mills (28-5), 6 p.m.

Holy Trinity (35-3) vs. Montezuma (29-9), 8 p.m.

 

