Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

NORTHERN SUN

Wayne St. def. South Dakota School of Mines 25-19, 25-13, 25-12

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg def. Buena Vista 25-15, 25-22, 25-23

Coe def. Luther 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

Graceland def. Simpson 25-19, 25-21, 28-26

Neb. Wesleyan def. Central 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Indian Hills def. Southeastern 3-0

Northeast def. Kirkwood  17-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 15-13

College poll

NJCAA Division II

Team;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Coffeyville (Kan.);31-2;20;1

2. Parkland (Ill.);45-2;19;2

3. Highland (Kan.);31-2;18;3

4. Cowley (Kan.);30-6;17;5

5. Johnson Co. (Kan.);25-6;16;4

6. Glendale (Ariz.);17-3;15;6

7. Iowa Central;26-9;14;8

9. Pasco-Hernando (Fla.);20-5;13;10

9. Kirkwood;28-7;12;13

10. S. Mountain (Ariz.);20-8;11;9

11. Mesa (Ariz.);17-6;10;12

12. Grand Rapids (Mich.);22-5;9;7

13. Muskegon (Mich.);27-9;8;14

14. Catawba Vall. (N.C.);26-8;7;16

15. N. Dakota SCS;26-2;6;17

16. Lincoln Land (Ill.);22-11;5;15

17. N'estrn Okla. A&M;21-11;4;18

18. Hawkeye;17-7;3;11

19. Montgomery (Md.);25-0;2;19

20. Central (Neb.);18-18;1;RV

Prep girls

Class 5A regionals

Cedar Falls def. Fort Dodge 25-3, 25-8, 25-5

Waterloo West def. Dubuque Hempstead 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

Ankeny Centennial def. Des Moines Roosevelt 26-7, 25-11, 25-18

Sioux City East def. Sioux City North 25-11, 25-14, 25-21

West Des Moines Dowling def. Des Moines Hoover 25-4, 25-2, 25-9

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln def. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 25-10, 25-12, 25-20

Urbandale def. Des Moines Lincoln 25-14, 25-13, 25-11

Waukee def. Indianola 25-17, 25-12, 25-20

Ankeny def. Marshalltown 25-11, 25-12, 25-7

Ames def. Southeast Polk 26-24, 18-25, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14

West Des Moines Valley def. Des Moines East 25-5, 25-11, 25-9

Johnston def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-25, 15-9

Linn-Mar def. Davenport Central 25-18, 25-11, 25-17

Pleasant Valley def. Bettendorf 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-20, 25-11, 25-11

Iowa City High def. Muscatine 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Class 4A regionals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Denison-Schleswig 25-6, 25-15, 25-14

Sioux City Heelan def. LeMars 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14

Bondurant-Farrar def. Winterset 25-21, 25-21, 26-24

Council Bluffs Lewis Central def. Glenwood 25-16, 18-25, 25-12, 25-17

Dallas Center-Grimes def. Boone 25-12, 25-19, 25-22

Norwalk def. Gilbert 25-21, 18-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Webster City 25-8, 25-17, 25-11

West Delaware def. Charles City 25-12, 25-23, 25-8

Independence def. Grinnell 25-11, 25-15, 25-10

Marion def. Iowa City Liberty 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-11

Dubuque Wahlert def. Western Dubuque 25-13, 26-28, 25-8, 25-14

Clinton def. North Scott 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 13-25, 15-13

Pella def. Carlisle 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-10

Clear Creek-Amana def. Oskaloosa 25-14, 25-21, 25-21

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Washington 25-2, 25-3, 25-10

Fairfield def. Fort Madison 25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 27-25, 15-8

Class 3A regionals

MOC-Floyd Valley def. Sheldon 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Spirit Lake def. Algona 18-25, 27-25, 25-8, 23-25, 15-6

Carroll Kuemper def. Carroll 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Red Oak def. Shenandoah 26-24, 25-20, 25-22

Osage def. Forest City 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

Humboldt def. Roland Story 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15

Union (La Porte City) def. Center Point-Urbana 25-21, 25-22, 26-24

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Iowa Falls-Alden 18-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13

Mount Vernon def. Solon 25-20, 25-10, 25-9

Des Moines Christian def. North Polk 3-1

Tipton def. Williamsburg 25-18, 25-13, 25-17

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont def. Chariton 3-1

Davenport Assumption def. West Liberty 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18

Albia def. Central Lee 28-26, 25-17, 15-25, 25-22

Camanche def. Anamosa 25-10, 25-15, 25-12

New Hampton def. Waukon 25-12, 21-25, 25-12, 25-13

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments