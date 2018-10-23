College women
Wayne St. def. South Dakota School of Mines 25-19, 25-13, 25-12
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg def. Buena Vista 25-15, 25-22, 25-23
Coe def. Luther 25-22, 25-16, 25-22
Graceland def. Simpson 25-19, 25-21, 28-26
Neb. Wesleyan def. Central 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Indian Hills def. Southeastern 3-0
Northeast def. Kirkwood 17-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 15-13
College poll
NJCAA Division II
Team;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Coffeyville (Kan.);31-2;20;1
2. Parkland (Ill.);45-2;19;2
3. Highland (Kan.);31-2;18;3
4. Cowley (Kan.);30-6;17;5
5. Johnson Co. (Kan.);25-6;16;4
6. Glendale (Ariz.);17-3;15;6
7. Iowa Central;26-9;14;8
9. Pasco-Hernando (Fla.);20-5;13;10
9. Kirkwood;28-7;12;13
10. S. Mountain (Ariz.);20-8;11;9
11. Mesa (Ariz.);17-6;10;12
12. Grand Rapids (Mich.);22-5;9;7
13. Muskegon (Mich.);27-9;8;14
14. Catawba Vall. (N.C.);26-8;7;16
15. N. Dakota SCS;26-2;6;17
16. Lincoln Land (Ill.);22-11;5;15
17. N'estrn Okla. A&M;21-11;4;18
18. Hawkeye;17-7;3;11
19. Montgomery (Md.);25-0;2;19
20. Central (Neb.);18-18;1;RV
Prep girls
Class 5A regionals
Cedar Falls def. Fort Dodge 25-3, 25-8, 25-5
Waterloo West def. Dubuque Hempstead 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
Ankeny Centennial def. Des Moines Roosevelt 26-7, 25-11, 25-18
Sioux City East def. Sioux City North 25-11, 25-14, 25-21
West Des Moines Dowling def. Des Moines Hoover 25-4, 25-2, 25-9
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln def. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 25-10, 25-12, 25-20
Urbandale def. Des Moines Lincoln 25-14, 25-13, 25-11
Waukee def. Indianola 25-17, 25-12, 25-20
Ankeny def. Marshalltown 25-11, 25-12, 25-7
Ames def. Southeast Polk 26-24, 18-25, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14
West Des Moines Valley def. Des Moines East 25-5, 25-11, 25-9
Johnston def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-25, 15-9
Linn-Mar def. Davenport Central 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
Pleasant Valley def. Bettendorf 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-20, 25-11, 25-11
Iowa City High def. Muscatine 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
Class 4A regionals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Denison-Schleswig 25-6, 25-15, 25-14
Sioux City Heelan def. LeMars 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-14
Bondurant-Farrar def. Winterset 25-21, 25-21, 26-24
Council Bluffs Lewis Central def. Glenwood 25-16, 18-25, 25-12, 25-17
Dallas Center-Grimes def. Boone 25-12, 25-19, 25-22
Norwalk def. Gilbert 25-21, 18-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Webster City 25-8, 25-17, 25-11
West Delaware def. Charles City 25-12, 25-23, 25-8
Independence def. Grinnell 25-11, 25-15, 25-10
Marion def. Iowa City Liberty 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-11
Dubuque Wahlert def. Western Dubuque 25-13, 26-28, 25-8, 25-14
Clinton def. North Scott 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 13-25, 15-13
Pella def. Carlisle 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-10
Clear Creek-Amana def. Oskaloosa 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Washington 25-2, 25-3, 25-10
Fairfield def. Fort Madison 25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 27-25, 15-8
Class 3A regionals
MOC-Floyd Valley def. Sheldon 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Spirit Lake def. Algona 18-25, 27-25, 25-8, 23-25, 15-6
Carroll Kuemper def. Carroll 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Red Oak def. Shenandoah 26-24, 25-20, 25-22
Osage def. Forest City 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Humboldt def. Roland Story 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15
Union (La Porte City) def. Center Point-Urbana 25-21, 25-22, 26-24
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Iowa Falls-Alden 18-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13
Mount Vernon def. Solon 25-20, 25-10, 25-9
Des Moines Christian def. North Polk 3-1
Tipton def. Williamsburg 25-18, 25-13, 25-17
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont def. Chariton 3-1
Davenport Assumption def. West Liberty 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18
Albia def. Central Lee 28-26, 25-17, 15-25, 25-22
Camanche def. Anamosa 25-10, 25-15, 25-12
New Hampton def. Waukon 25-12, 21-25, 25-12, 25-13
