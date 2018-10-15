Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. def. Bradley 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 26-24

AVCA Top 25

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. BYU (60);18-0;1,596;1

2. Stanford (4);16-1;1,539;2

3. Minnesota;14-2;1,472;3

4. Penn St.;15-3;1,316;9

5. Nebraska;15-3;1,304;5

6. Pittsburgh;20-0;1,293;6

7. Illinois;16-3;1,196;7

8. Texas;11-4;1,170;4

9. Wisconsin;12-4;1,088;8

10. Creighton;16-4;1,008;10

11. Florida;17-3;980;11

12. Cal Poly;17-1;896;12

13. Michigan;17-2;812;13

14. USC;14-5;746;15

15. Kentucky;12-4;697;16

16. Oregon;12-6;561;14

17. Purdue;15-4;549;17

18. Marquette;17-4;526;19

19. Washington;13-5;495;18

20. UCLA;10-5;479;20

21. Louisville;15-4;299;22

22. Kansas;13-4;170;NR

23. Wash. St.;13-5;157;21

24. Baylor;12-6;131;24

25. Arizona;14-6;105;23

Others: Northern Iowa 55, Cincinnati 39, Utah 35, Arizona St. 20, South Carolina 15, Pepperdine 14, Missouri 9, Tennessee 6, Colorado 5, Central Florida 5, Iowa 2, Loyola Marymount 2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments