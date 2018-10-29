Try 1 month for 99¢
MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. def. Valparaiso19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17

Loyola def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

Drake def. Chicago St. 25-9, 25-7, 25-21

College poll

AVCA Top 25

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. BYU (52);22-0;1,587;1

2. Stanford (12);20-1;1,548;2

3. Minnesota;18-2;1,473;3

4. Illinois;20-3;1,385;6

5. Wisconsin;16-4;1,309;7

6. Texas;14-4;1,254;8

7. Penn St.;18-4;1,196;9

8. Nebraska;16-6;1,102;9

9. Creighton;20-4;1,057;10

10. Pittsburgh;23-1;1,039;5

11. Florida;19-4;903;13

12. Kentucky;16-4;840;14

13. Purdue;19-4;813;17

14. Michigan;18-5;767;12

15. USC;16-7;673;15

16. Oregon;15-7;667;16

17. Cal Poly;19-2;640;11

18. Washington St.;17-5;564;19

19. Marquette;20-5;504;18

20. Missouri;20-4;332;24

21. Arizona;17-7;249;23

22. UCLA;11-8;220;20

23. Central Fla.;20-3;164;25

24. Louisville;17-6;107;22

T25. North. Iowa;18-7;86;NR

T25. Tennessee;18-5;86;NR

Prep girls

CLASS 5A

Regional finals

Cedar Falls def. Waterloo West 25-15, 25-20, 25-10

Waukee def. Urbandale 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

Ankeny Centennial def. Sioux City East 25-6, 25-14, 25-14

West Des Moines Dowling def. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-0

Ankeny def. Ames 3-0

West Des Moines Valley def. Johnston 3-0

Linn-Mar def. Pleasant Valley 3-1

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Iowa City High 25-20, 25-11, 25-21

CLASS 4A

Regional finals

Independence def. Marion 25-9, 25-17, 25-18

Pella def. Clear Creek-Amana 18-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-9

Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Sioux City Heelan 25-8, 25-13, 25-20

Dubuque Wahlert def. Clinton 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20

Bondurant-Farrar def. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 25-17, 25-20, 34-32

West Delaware def. Waverly-Shell Rock 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Fairfield 25-7, 25-17, 25-14

Dallas Center-Grimes def. Norwalk 25-21, 25-11, 25-15

Class 3A

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Union (La Porte City) 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 25-22

Davenport Assumption def. Albia 25-7, 25-15, 25-17

Carroll Kuemper def. Red Oak 25-16, 25-20, 25-13

MOC-Floyd Valley def. Spirit Lake 25-23, 25-14, 25-21

Mount Vernon def. Des Moines Christian 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

New Hampton def. Camanche 25-22, 25-19, 25-23

Osage def. Humboldt 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

Tipton def. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-13, 25-15, 25-12

