College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St. def. Valparaiso19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17
Loyola def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Drake def. Chicago St. 25-9, 25-7, 25-21
College poll
AVCA Top 25
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. BYU (52);22-0;1,587;1
2. Stanford (12);20-1;1,548;2
3. Minnesota;18-2;1,473;3
4. Illinois;20-3;1,385;6
5. Wisconsin;16-4;1,309;7
6. Texas;14-4;1,254;8
7. Penn St.;18-4;1,196;9
8. Nebraska;16-6;1,102;9
9. Creighton;20-4;1,057;10
10. Pittsburgh;23-1;1,039;5
11. Florida;19-4;903;13
12. Kentucky;16-4;840;14
13. Purdue;19-4;813;17
14. Michigan;18-5;767;12
15. USC;16-7;673;15
16. Oregon;15-7;667;16
17. Cal Poly;19-2;640;11
18. Washington St.;17-5;564;19
19. Marquette;20-5;504;18
20. Missouri;20-4;332;24
21. Arizona;17-7;249;23
22. UCLA;11-8;220;20
23. Central Fla.;20-3;164;25
24. Louisville;17-6;107;22
T25. North. Iowa;18-7;86;NR
T25. Tennessee;18-5;86;NR
Prep girls
CLASS 5A
Regional finals
Cedar Falls def. Waterloo West 25-15, 25-20, 25-10
Waukee def. Urbandale 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
Ankeny Centennial def. Sioux City East 25-6, 25-14, 25-14
West Des Moines Dowling def. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-0
Ankeny def. Ames 3-0
West Des Moines Valley def. Johnston 3-0
Linn-Mar def. Pleasant Valley 3-1
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Iowa City High 25-20, 25-11, 25-21
CLASS 4A
Regional finals
Independence def. Marion 25-9, 25-17, 25-18
Pella def. Clear Creek-Amana 18-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Sioux City Heelan 25-8, 25-13, 25-20
Dubuque Wahlert def. Clinton 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20
Bondurant-Farrar def. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 25-17, 25-20, 34-32
West Delaware def. Waverly-Shell Rock 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Fairfield 25-7, 25-17, 25-14
Dallas Center-Grimes def. Norwalk 25-21, 25-11, 25-15
Class 3A
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Union (La Porte City) 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 25-22
Davenport Assumption def. Albia 25-7, 25-15, 25-17
Carroll Kuemper def. Red Oak 25-16, 25-20, 25-13
MOC-Floyd Valley def. Spirit Lake 25-23, 25-14, 25-21
Mount Vernon def. Des Moines Christian 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
New Hampton def. Camanche 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
Osage def. Humboldt 25-21, 25-20, 25-15
Tipton def. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-13, 25-15, 25-12
