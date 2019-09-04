College
BIG 12
Texas def. Minnesota 25-22, 29-27, 35-33
MISSOURI VALLEY
Notre Dame def. Valparaiso 25-23 25-17, 25-33
AMERICAN RIVERS
Cornell def. Coe25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14
Dubuque def. Augustana (Ill) 3-1 (Set scores not available)
IOWA COLLEGE
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
DMACC def. NIACC 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 15-10
Iowa Central def. Ellsworth 25-13, 15-8, 25-16
Hawkeye def. Southwestern 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Northeast def. Iowa Lakes 25-16, 25-11, 25-10
Southeastern def. Kirkwood, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
