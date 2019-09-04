Volleyball clip art

College

BIG 12

Texas def. Minnesota 25-22, 29-27, 35-33

MISSOURI VALLEY

Notre Dame def. Valparaiso 25-23 25-17, 25-33

AMERICAN RIVERS

Cornell def. Coe25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14

Dubuque def. Augustana (Ill) 3-1 (Set scores not available)

IOWA COLLEGE

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DMACC def. NIACC 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 15-10

Iowa Central def. Ellsworth 25-13, 15-8, 25-16

Hawkeye def. Southwestern 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Northeast def. Iowa Lakes 25-16, 25-11, 25-10

Southeastern def. Kirkwood, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22

 

