Volleyball clip art

College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa def. Austin Peay, 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22

Marquette def. Illinois State, 25-21, 18-25, 18-25, 25-16, 21-19

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments