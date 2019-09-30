Volleyball clip art

College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

Bradley def. Indiana St.25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17

Evansville def. Illinois St. 13-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13

Loyola def. Drake 27-25. 25-23, 26-28, 25-18

Prep

STATE

New Hampton def. Waukon 25-20, 25-13, 25-11

BCLUW def. PCM 21-11, 21-9

BCLUW def. South Hardin 21-18, 21-10

Martensdale-St. Mary's def. West Central Valley 21-19. 91-21, 15-12

Martensdale-St. Mary's def. Des Moines North 21-13, 21-15

Perry def. Des Moines East 21-6, 21-10

Perry def. Des Moines Hoover 21-11, 21-16

South Hardin def. Newton 21-16, 21-3

Nevada def. North Polk 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Roland-Story def. BCLUW 21-9, 14-21, 21-11

West Central Valley def. Clarke 21-9, 21-10

West Central Valley def. Des Moines North 21-5, 21-18

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments