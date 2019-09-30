College
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Bradley def. Indiana St.25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17
Evansville def. Illinois St. 13-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13
Loyola def. Drake 27-25. 25-23, 26-28, 25-18
Prep
STATE
New Hampton def. Waukon 25-20, 25-13, 25-11
BCLUW def. PCM 21-11, 21-9
BCLUW def. South Hardin 21-18, 21-10
Martensdale-St. Mary's def. West Central Valley 21-19. 91-21, 15-12
Martensdale-St. Mary's def. Des Moines North 21-13, 21-15
Perry def. Des Moines East 21-6, 21-10
Perry def. Des Moines Hoover 21-11, 21-16
South Hardin def. Newton 21-16, 21-3
Nevada def. North Polk 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Roland-Story def. BCLUW 21-9, 14-21, 21-11
West Central Valley def. Clarke 21-9, 21-10
West Central Valley def. Des Moines North 21-5, 21-18
