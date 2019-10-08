College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg def. Simpson 25-19, 25-9, 25-18
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell def. Knox 25-16, 25-18, 25-11
Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-2, 25-11, 25-15
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kenney def. Linn-Mar 25-16, 27-29, 25-17, 20-25, 15-8
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Dubuque Senior 25-14, 25-23, 25-10
Iowa City Liberty def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-19, 25-15, 25-22
AREA
Baxter def. GMG 25-17, 25-10, 25-15
Clayton Ridge at Central Elkader 25-21, 26-24, 25-27, 25-15
Collins-Maxwell def. Colo-NESCO 25-22, 25-20 25-21
Denver def. Hudson25-22, 11-25, 10-25, 25-22, 15-10
Dike-New Hartford def. Union Community 25-21, 25-20, 25-16
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Central City 13-25, 20-25, 25-25, 25-21, 15-9
Grundy Center def. AGWSR 25-26, 25-9, 25-14
Kee High def, Postville 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23
Lake Mills def. Forest City 28-26, 25-11, 25-23
New Hampton def. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-14, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11
North Butler def. Rockford 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
North Fayette Valley def. West Central 15-25, 25-17, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13
Osage def, Northwood-Kensett 25-10, 25-14 25-7
Saint Ansgar def, Mason City Newman 25-7, 25-23 25-8
Starmont def, East Buchanan 25-20, 25-12, 25-19
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
West Marshall def. BCLUW 25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 25-22
