Volleyball clip art

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg def. Simpson 25-19, 25-9, 25-18

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell def. Knox 25-16, 25-18, 25-11

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-2, 25-11, 25-15

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kenney def. Linn-Mar 25-16, 27-29, 25-17, 20-25, 15-8

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Dubuque Senior 25-14, 25-23, 25-10

Iowa City Liberty def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-19, 25-15, 25-22

AREA

Baxter def. GMG 25-17, 25-10, 25-15

Clayton Ridge at Central Elkader 25-21, 26-24, 25-27, 25-15

Collins-Maxwell def. Colo-NESCO 25-22, 25-20 25-21

Denver def. Hudson25-22, 11-25, 10-25, 25-22, 15-10

Dike-New Hartford def. Union Community 25-21, 25-20, 25-16

Edgewood-Colesburg def. Central City 13-25, 20-25, 25-25, 25-21, 15-9

Grundy Center def. AGWSR 25-26, 25-9, 25-14

Kee High def, Postville 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23

Lake Mills def. Forest City 28-26, 25-11, 25-23

New Hampton def. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-14, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11

North Butler def. Rockford 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

North Fayette Valley def. West Central 15-25, 25-17, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13

Osage def, Northwood-Kensett 25-10, 25-14 25-7

Saint Ansgar def, Mason City Newman 25-7, 25-23 25-8

Starmont def, East Buchanan 25-20, 25-12, 25-19

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

West Marshall def. BCLUW 25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 25-22

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments