Volleyball clip art

College women

AVCA Top 25

(First-place votes in parentheses)

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Texas (51);19-2;1,581;1

2. Pittsburgh (11);26-1;1,514;2

3. Baylor (1);21-1;1,454;3

4. Stanford (1);20-4;1,431;4

5. Wisconsin;19-5;1,311;7

6. Nebraska;22-3;1,293;6

7. Minnesota;20-4;1,231;5

8. Penn St.;21-4;1,183;8

9. Marquette;25-3;1,055;9

10. Washington;21-5;949;13

11. Colorado St.;26-1;911;12

12. Creighton;22-4;829;14

13. BYU;22-4;781;10

14. Kentucky;20-6;771;17

15. Florida;21-4;749;11

16. Utah;19-8;638;15

17. Purdue;18-7;613;16

18. Hawaii;22-3;472;18

19. West. Kentucky;28-1;453;19

20. San Diego;21-5;373;24

21. Rice;24-2;334;21

22. Washington St.;22-6;264;22

23. Michigan;18-8;188;23

24. California;20-6;150;20

25. Illinois;13-12;62;25

Others receiving votes: USC 49, UCLA 48, Stephen F. Austin 46, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 19.

