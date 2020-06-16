You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's prep softball results
Tuesday's prep softball results

METRO

Dubuque Wahlert 7, Cedar Falls 0

Iowa City High 12-12, Waterloo West 0-5

Dubuque Hempstead 11-17, Waterloo East 0-8

AREA

Janesville 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5

Wapsie Valley 4, Union 3

Clarksville 5, North Butler 1

Jesup 16, Hudson 4

South Hardin 10, Aplington-Parkersburg 3

Oelwein 13, Dunkerton 1

South Tama 7, North Tama 1

