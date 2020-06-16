Tuesday's prep baseball results

×
Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 8, Waterloo West 7
Linn-Mar 8, Waterloo East 2
AREA
South Winneshiek 7, Edgewood-Colesburg 1
Union 6, Wapsie Valley 4
Decorah 8-13, Crestwood 4-3
Charles City 11-5, New Hampton 1-7
Turkey Valley 16, North Fayette Valley 5
Waverly-Shell Rock 15-14, Oelwein 0-0
Hampton-Dumont 15, Janesville 5
Jesup 3, Hudson 0
North Butler 11, Clarksville 1
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
