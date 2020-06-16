You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's prep baseball results
Tuesday's prep baseball results

METRO

Cedar Falls 8, Waterloo West 7

Linn-Mar 8, Waterloo East 2

AREA

South Winneshiek 7, Edgewood-Colesburg 1

Union 6, Wapsie Valley 4

Decorah 8-13, Crestwood 4-3

Charles City 11-5, New Hampton 1-7

Turkey Valley 16, North Fayette Valley 5

Waverly-Shell Rock 15-14, Oelwein 0-0

Hampton-Dumont 15, Janesville 5

Jesup 3, Hudson 0

North Butler 11, Clarksville 1

