Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

METRO
Aplington-Parkersburg def. Columbus 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-20, 25-11, 25-13
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. West 27-25, 25-15, 25-18
East def. Des Moines North 25-6, 25-2, 25-8
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Dubuque Senior 25-18, 25-14, 25-16
Iowa City High def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Iowa City Liberty def. Dubuque Wahlert 25-10, 25-17, 25-23
Western Dubuque def. Iowa City West 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24
AREA
Union def. Independence 25-16, 25-23
Union def. Jesup 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Montezuma 21-13, 21-7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Williamsburg 19-21, 21-19, 15-13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. HLV 21-12, 21-12
Hudson def. Hillcrest Academy 25-8, 25-10
New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 25-9, 25-8
New Hampton def. MFL Mar-Mac 25-6, 25-11
Hudson def. Alburnett 25-9, 25-12
Vinton-Shellsburg def. Independence 25-23, 25-14