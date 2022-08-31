 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

METRO

Aplington-Parkersburg def. Columbus 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-20, 25-11, 25-13

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. West 27-25, 25-15, 25-18

East def. Des Moines North 25-6, 25-2, 25-8

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Dubuque Senior 25-18, 25-14, 25-16

Iowa City High def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Iowa City Liberty def. Dubuque Wahlert 25-10, 25-17, 25-23

Western Dubuque def. Iowa City West 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24

AREA

Union def. Independence 25-16, 25-23

Union def. Jesup 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Montezuma 21-13, 21-7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Williamsburg 19-21, 21-19, 15-13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. HLV 21-12, 21-12

Hudson def. Hillcrest Academy 25-8, 25-10

New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 25-9, 25-8

New Hampton def. MFL Mar-Mac 25-6, 25-11

Hudson def. Alburnett 25-9, 25-12

Vinton-Shellsburg def. Independence 25-23, 25-14

