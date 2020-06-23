Tuesday's baseball results
Tuesday's baseball results

Prep

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 4, Mason City Newman 0

Waterloo West 4-9, Linn-Mar 3-3

Cedar Falls 10-14, Waterloo East 4-4

AREA

Decorah 3-3, New Hampton 2-0

Don Bosco 11, Dunkerton 1

North Tama 18, Collins-Maxwell 4

West Fork 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3

South Winneshiek 11, North Fayette Valley 0

Charles City 9-5, Waukon 0-4

Crestwood 15-5, Oelwein 5-3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 2

Grundy Center 7, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3

Kee High 4, Wapsie Valley 3

West Delaware 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2

Western Dubuque 9, Dubuque Senior 5

