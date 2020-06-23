Tuesday's baseball results

Prep
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 4, Mason City Newman 0
Waterloo West 4-9, Linn-Mar 3-3
Cedar Falls 10-14, Waterloo East 4-4
AREA
Decorah 3-3, New Hampton 2-0
Don Bosco 11, Dunkerton 1
North Tama 18, Collins-Maxwell 4
West Fork 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
South Winneshiek 11, North Fayette Valley 0
Charles City 9-5, Waukon 0-4
Crestwood 15-5, Oelwein 5-3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 2
Grundy Center 7, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3
Kee High 4, Wapsie Valley 3
West Delaware 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Western Dubuque 9, Dubuque Senior 5
