BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day DL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed S Harlan Miller. Waived-injured CB Lou Young III.
BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed DL Albert Havili off waivers. Signed FB Sam Rogers. Designated DT Marquavius Lewis and Fb Zach Olstad on waived/injured list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Blaine Woodson.
DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed WR DeAndrew White off waivers from Houston. Signed DL DeQuinton Osborne. Waived-injured WR Corey Brown and DL Paul Boyette.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Ben Ijalana on injured reserve. Signed OL Gino Gradkowski.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed DT Gabe Wright off waivers from Miami.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Re-signed RW Ondrej Kase to a three-year contract.
COLLEGE
CENTENARY — Announced the resignation of women's basketball coach David Foley to become the women's basketball coach at Saint Mary's (Minn.).
CITADEL — Named Mike Capaccio athletic director.
LSU — Announced graduate QB Justin McMillan and junior QB Lowell Narcisse are leaving the football program.
