Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day DL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed S Harlan Miller. Waived-injured CB Lou Young III.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed DL Albert Havili off waivers. Signed FB Sam Rogers. Designated DT Marquavius Lewis and Fb Zach Olstad on waived/injured list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Blaine Woodson.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed WR DeAndrew White off waivers from Houston. Signed DL DeQuinton Osborne. Waived-injured WR Corey Brown and DL Paul Boyette.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Ben Ijalana on injured reserve. Signed OL Gino Gradkowski.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed DT Gabe Wright off waivers from Miami.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Re-signed RW Ondrej Kase to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

CENTENARY — Announced the resignation of women's basketball coach David Foley to become the women's basketball coach at Saint Mary's (Minn.).

CITADEL — Named Mike Capaccio athletic director.

LSU — Announced graduate QB Justin McMillan and junior QB Lowell Narcisse are leaving the football program.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments