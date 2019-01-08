BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kelvin Herrera on a two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Ynoa to a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Jaime Schultz from Tampa Bay for RHP Caleb Sampen.
NEW YORK METS — Placed 3B David Wright on waivers for the purpose of his unconditional release. Signed LHP Hector Santiago to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded G Dakarai Allen to Grand Rapids for the returning rights to C Nnanna Egwu.
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Traded G Xavier Rathan-Mayes to Texas for F Jameel Warney.
WNBA
PHOENIX MERCURY — Fired assistant coach Todd Troxel.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Kliff Kingsbury coach and agreed to terms with him on a four-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Dirk Koetter offensive coordinator and Mike Mularkey tight ends coach.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Dejon Allen, DL Abdullah Anderson, RB Ryan Nall, LBs James Vaughters and Josh Woods, WRs Tanner Gentry and Cyril Grayson and DBs John Franklin III, Michael Joseph and Jonathon Mincy to reserve/future contracts.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Mike Disner vice president of football administration.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Matt LaFleur coach.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed TE Jacob Holister on injured reserve. Signed TE Stephen Anderson from the practice squad and DB A.J. Howard and OL Dan Skipper to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Bruce Arians coach.
GOLF
RYDER CUP EUROPE — Named Padraig Harrington captain of the 2020 team.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named J.P. Gunter director of football player personnel and recruiting and Tarron Williams director of player development.
GEORGIA TECH — Announced sophomore men's basketball F Jordan Usher has transferred from Southern Cal.
MEMPHIS — Named Pete Lembo assistant head football coach and special teams coordinator.
OHIO STATE — Named Al Washington linebackers coach.
TEXAS — WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey will enter the NFL draft.
