BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Austin Adams from Rochester. Designated RHP Addison Reed for release or assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated C Victor Caratini from the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from San Antonio (PCL).
BASKETBALL
Women's NBA
DALLAS WINGS — Traded C Liz Cambage to Las Vegas for G Moriah Jefferson, F Isabelle Harrison and 2020 first- and second-round draft picks.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Patrick Peterson six games for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Scott Pioli.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Esa Lindell to a six-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Announced the resignation of vice president and assistant general manager Jim Schoenfeld.
COLLEGE
CLARKE — Named Elle Kosciuk men's volleyball coach.
UNLV — Announced graduate men's basketball G Elijah Mitrou-Long is transferring from Texas and graduate F Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State.
YALE — Signed men's basketball coach James Jones to a contract extension through 2026.
