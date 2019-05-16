Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Austin Adams from Rochester. Designated RHP Addison Reed for release or assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated C Victor Caratini from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from San Antonio (PCL).

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Traded C Liz Cambage to Las Vegas for G Moriah Jefferson, F Isabelle Harrison and 2020 first- and second-round draft picks.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Patrick Peterson six games for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Scott Pioli.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Esa Lindell to a six-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Announced the resignation of vice president and assistant general manager Jim Schoenfeld.

COLLEGE

CLARKE — Named Elle Kosciuk men's volleyball coach.

UNLV — Announced graduate men's basketball G Elijah Mitrou-Long is transferring from Texas and graduate F Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State.

YALE — Signed men's basketball coach James Jones to a contract extension through 2026.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments