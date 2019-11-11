Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Matt Blake pitching coach. Announced bench coach Josh Bard is leaving and Carlos Mendoza is shifting to bench coach and infielder instructor.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed TE Bradley Sowell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Chuck Harris to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Jordan Matthews.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Columbus F Nick Foligno for three games for elbowing Colorado F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during a Nov. 9 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Trevor Lewis on injured reserve.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Todd Bradford director of football recruiting.

