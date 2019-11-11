BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Matt Blake pitching coach. Announced bench coach Josh Bard is leaving and Carlos Mendoza is shifting to bench coach and infielder instructor.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB James Vaughters. Signed TE Bradley Sowell.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Chuck Harris to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Jordan Matthews.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Columbus F Nick Foligno for three games for elbowing Colorado F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during a Nov. 9 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed F Trevor Lewis on injured reserve.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Todd Bradford director of football recruiting.
