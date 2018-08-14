BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Trevor Bauer on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Tyler Olson from Columbus (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired RHP Shane Baz from Pittsburgh to complete the trade that sent RHP Chris Archer to the Pirates.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF Alexander Ovalles from the Chicago Cubs to complete am earlier trade for LHP Cole Hamels and cash considerations.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Brian Baker from Colorado to complete an earlier trade.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Jake Thompson from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and optioned him to Colorado Springs (PCL). Designated RHP Alec Asher for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Ryan Madson on the 10-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Derrick Walton Jr.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Austin Wolf. Released WR Rashad Ross.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Roquan Smith.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Coleman. Waived DL Albert Havili.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated OT Donald Penn from the PUP list.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released CB Orlando Scandrick. Waived-injured LB Alex McCalister.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Ryan Ellis to an eight-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Steven Santini to a three-year contract.
COLLEGE
MARYLAND — Fired strength and conditioning coach Rick Court.
