Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Trevor Bauer on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Tyler Olson from Columbus (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired RHP Shane Baz from Pittsburgh to complete the trade that sent RHP Chris Archer to the Pirates.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF Alexander Ovalles from the Chicago Cubs to complete am earlier trade for LHP Cole Hamels and cash considerations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Brian Baker from Colorado to complete an earlier trade.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Jake Thompson from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and optioned him to Colorado Springs (PCL). Designated RHP Alec Asher for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Ryan Madson on the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Derrick Walton Jr.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Austin Wolf. Released WR Rashad Ross.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Roquan Smith.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Coleman. Waived DL Albert Havili.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated OT Donald Penn from the PUP list.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released CB Orlando Scandrick. Waived-injured LB Alex McCalister.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Ryan Ellis to an eight-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Steven Santini to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Fired strength and conditioning coach Rick Court.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments