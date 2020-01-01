Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell. Waived DB Antone Exum Jr.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ron Rivera coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Minnesota G Alex Stalock $2,000 for diving/embellishment during a Dec. 21 game again Winnipeg.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Tim Becks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments