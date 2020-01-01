FOOTBALL
National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell. Waived DB Antone Exum Jr.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ron Rivera coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Minnesota G Alex Stalock $2,000 for diving/embellishment during a Dec. 21 game again Winnipeg.
COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Tim Becks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
