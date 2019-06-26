Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Brad Boxberger for assignment. Optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL). Recalled LHP Tim Hill from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Gabriel Moya for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Released LHP Drew Smyly.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Phil Housley assistant coach and signed him to a multiyear contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — G Roberto Luongo announced his retirement.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Steve Owens baseball coach.

TEXAS TECH — Suspended F Deshawn Corprew from the men's basketball team.

THE CITADEL — Announced graduate LB Airan Reed transferred from Southern Illinois.

UCONN — Accepted an invitation to rejoin the Big East Conference for most sports other than football, to begin with the 2020-21 academic year.

