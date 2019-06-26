BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Brad Boxberger for assignment. Optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL). Recalled LHP Tim Hill from Omaha.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Gabriel Moya for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Released LHP Drew Smyly.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Phil Housley assistant coach and signed him to a multiyear contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — G Roberto Luongo announced his retirement.
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Named Steve Owens baseball coach.
TEXAS TECH — Suspended F Deshawn Corprew from the men's basketball team.
THE CITADEL — Announced graduate LB Airan Reed transferred from Southern Illinois.
UCONN — Accepted an invitation to rejoin the Big East Conference for most sports other than football, to begin with the 2020-21 academic year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.