BASEBALL

American League

KANASAS CITY ROYALS — Placed1B Lucas Duda waivers.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF-OF Kristopher Negrón from Seattle for INF Daniel Castro.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Jason Vargas and cash considerations from the New York Mets for C Austin Bossart.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Jordan Lyles to Milwaukee for RHP Cody Ponce.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Acquired LHP Zac Rosscup from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with RB Alfred Morris.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. Named Dave DeGuglielmo offensive line coach.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OL J.J. Dielman on the reserve/retired list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Cameron Meredith. Signed OL Patrick Omameh.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated LB Jack Cichy from the PUP list. Placed TE Troy Niklas on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced Alex Meruelo has completed his transaction with Andrew Barroway to become team's majority owner.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired LW Nikita Gusev from Vegas for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with Gusev on a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Announced women's sophomore basketball G Akira Levy transferred from Missouri.

