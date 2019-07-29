BASEBALL
American League
KANASAS CITY ROYALS — Placed1B Lucas Duda waivers.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF-OF Kristopher Negrón from Seattle for INF Daniel Castro.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Jason Vargas and cash considerations from the New York Mets for C Austin Bossart.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Jordan Lyles to Milwaukee for RHP Cody Ponce.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Acquired LHP Zac Rosscup from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with RB Alfred Morris.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. Named Dave DeGuglielmo offensive line coach.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OL J.J. Dielman on the reserve/retired list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Cameron Meredith. Signed OL Patrick Omameh.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated LB Jack Cichy from the PUP list. Placed TE Troy Niklas on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced Alex Meruelo has completed his transaction with Andrew Barroway to become team's majority owner.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired LW Nikita Gusev from Vegas for a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with Gusev on a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
VANDERBILT — Announced women's sophomore basketball G Akira Levy transferred from Missouri.
