BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF George Springer on the 10-day DL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Matt Belisle on the 10-day DL.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Matt Albers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Named Sachin Gupta assistant general manager.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Traded F Sam Dekker, the rights to G Renaldas Seibutis and cash to Cleveland for the draft rights to C Vladimir Veremeenko.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Shelvin Mack.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed C A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Nick Rallis defensive quality control coach.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived PK Trevor Moore. Signed OT Jarron Jones.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TE Phillip Supernaw. Placed LB Nate Palmer on injured reserve. Agreed to terms with TE Jerome Cunningham and LB Brandon Chubb.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Isac Lundestrom to a three-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.