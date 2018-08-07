Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF George Springer on the 10-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Matt Belisle on the 10-day DL.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Matt Albers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Sachin Gupta assistant general manager.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Traded F Sam Dekker, the rights to G Renaldas Seibutis and cash to Cleveland for the draft rights to C Vladimir Veremeenko.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Shelvin Mack.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed C A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Nick Rallis defensive quality control coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived PK Trevor Moore. Signed OT Jarron Jones.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TE Phillip Supernaw. Placed LB Nate Palmer on injured reserve. Agreed to terms with TE Jerome Cunningham and LB Brandon Chubb.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Isac Lundestrom to a three-year contract.

