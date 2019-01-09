BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Anthony Bass and Odrisamer Despaigne, INF Christian Colon and OFs Jordan Patterson and Mason Williams on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Ben Kotwica special teams coordinator.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Mike Mitchell on injured reserve. Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad and DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kevin Stefanski offensive coordinator.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Todd Bowles defensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Frank Piraino strength and conditioning coach.
COLLEGE
CLEMSON — Senior DT Dexter Lawrence has declared for the NFL draft.
OKLAHOMA — Senior LT Bobby Evans has declare for the NFL draft.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Extended the contract of Mike Gundy football coach through 2023.
TENNESSEE — Named Jim Chaney offensive coordinator.
