BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Anthony Bass and Odrisamer Despaigne, INF Christian Colon and OFs Jordan Patterson and Mason Williams on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Ben Kotwica special teams coordinator.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Mike Mitchell on injured reserve. Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad and DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kevin Stefanski offensive coordinator.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Todd Bowles defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Frank Piraino strength and conditioning coach.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Senior DT Dexter Lawrence has declared for the NFL draft.

OKLAHOMA — Senior LT Bobby Evans has declare for the NFL draft.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Extended the contract of Mike Gundy football coach through 2023.

TENNESSEE — Named Jim Chaney offensive coordinator.

