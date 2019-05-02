BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Announced C Mike Marjama, who has recently applied for reinstatement from the voluntary retired list, has received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Oxandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Adalberto Mejía on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Addison Russell from restricted list and optioned him to Iowa (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist. Named Paul Menhart pitching coach.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Announced Golden State Warriors F Draymond Green and Houston Rockts C Nene had their double technical fouls rescinded from Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Dejon Allen, OL Willie Beavers and WR Cyril Grayson.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed QB Luke Falk off waivers from the Miami Dolphins.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted Kelly McCrimmon to general manager and George McPhee will remain president of hockey operations.
COLLEGE
GEORGE MASON — Named Pete Hutchins men's assistant basketball coach.
WILLIAM & MARY — Men's graduate G-F Justin Pierce announced he will transfer to North Carolina.
