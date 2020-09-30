Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Evan Phillips has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the retirement of Kevin Ulich as senior vice president of business operations. Named Kevin Ulich special assistant to chairman and CEO John Sherman.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned 2b Adeiny Hechavarria, C Alex Jackson, CF Ender Inciarte, RHPs Bryse Wilson, Chad Sobotka, Luke Jackson, Patrick Weigel and Touki Toussaint and LHP Sean Newcomb to the minor leagues. Released LHP Tommy Milone. Selected the contract of INF Charlie Culberson from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reassigned C Miguel Amaya, CF Albert Almora Jr., 1B Patrick Wisdom, LHPs Brailyn Marquez and Justin Steele and RHPs Colin Rea, Dillon Maples, Rowan Wick, Tyler Chatwood and Tyson Miller to the minor leagues. Activated 2B Ildemaro Vargas from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Josh Osich for assignment. Selected the contract of C Josh Phegley from alternate training site.