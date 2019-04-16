BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Greg Bird on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 14.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Johnny Venters on the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Freddy Peralta on 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Brant Weiss to a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Chris Odom to a two-year contract and OT John Wetzel on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — TE Zach Miller announced his retirement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Demaryius Thomas. Re-signed DB Jonathan Jones.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Benson Mayowa.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Todd McLellan coach.
COLLEGE
BUFFALO — Named Angres Thorpe assistant men's basketball coach.
PROVIDENCE — Junior F Alpha Diallo declared for the NBA draft.
TENNESSEE — Junior women's basketball G Evina Westbrook will transfer.
VIRGINIA — Junior G Kyle Guy declared for the NBA draft.
