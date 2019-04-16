Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Greg Bird on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 14.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Johnny Venters on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Freddy Peralta on 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Brant Weiss to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Chris Odom to a two-year contract and OT John Wetzel on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — TE Zach Miller announced his retirement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Demaryius Thomas. Re-signed DB Jonathan Jones.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Benson Mayowa.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Todd McLellan coach.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Named Angres Thorpe assistant men's basketball coach.

PROVIDENCE — Junior F Alpha Diallo declared for the NBA draft.

TENNESSEE — Junior women's basketball G Evina Westbrook will transfer.

VIRGINIA — Junior G Kyle Guy declared for the NBA draft.

